Cleanroom Consumables Market Size to Reach USD 6658.35 Million by 2030 at CAGR 5.40% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cleanroom Consumables Market is Segmented by Product (Cleanroom Personal Protective Products and Cleanroom Cleaning Products), Application (Medical, Drug Manufacturing, and Academic Research & Drug Research), and End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, and Others). The report covers global opportunity analysis and industry forecasts from 2021 to 20230. It is published in Valuates Reports under Medical Devices & Equipment Category.

The global cleanroom consumables market size was valued at USD 3688.38 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 6658.35 Million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.40% from 2021 to 2030

Major Factors Driving the Growth of global cleanroom consumables market size are:

The growing demand for cleanroom consumables in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries is driven by regulatory authorities such as the World Health Organization (WHO), the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to maintain product quality is expected to drive the growth of clean consumables market.

People's growing health concerns, as well as an increase in infectious diseases like coronavirus, are fueling the adoption of cleanroom consumables in various healthcare sectors, boosting the market's growth.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF CLEANROOM CONSUMABLES MARKET

The Cleanroom Consumables Market is likely to benefit from increased demand and acceptance for sterilized pharmaceutical formulations, as well as developments in medical equipment. Improvements in synthetic clothing mixes, the rising usage of electrostatic technologies, and antimicrobial treatments are all projected to help the market's growth throughout the forecast period.

There has been a positive surge in demand for various services, including cleanroom consumables, such as gloves, coveralls, shoe covers, face masks, and others, as there is a growing need to maintain a contamination-free environment while sample collection and testing of COVID-19 suspected cases, as a result of an increase in the prevalence of COVID-19 infectious disease. Furthermore, increased R&D activities to create COVID-19 vaccines have prompted pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical businesses to invest heavily in the cleanroom consumables market in order to maintain a contamination-free environment. As a result, the COVID-19 epidemic has had a favorable influence on the cleanroom consumables industry.

CLEANROOM CONSUMABLES MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on application, The drug manufacturing segment dominated the global market in 2020 and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period. The Cleanroom Consumables Market is predicted to grow as the demand and popularity for sterilized pharmaceutical formulations grows in tandem with developments in medical equipment. Improvements in synthetic clothing mixes, increased usage of electrostatic technologies, and antimicrobial treatments are all projected to contribute to the market's growth during the forecast period.

Based on end-user, The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies are expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. This is due to an increase in pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms, as well as stricter restrictions related to the approval of pharmaceutical products.

Based on product, The cleanroom personal protective products segment dominated the global market in 2020 and is expected to continue dominating during the forecast Based on Region.

North America is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 4.20 % during the forecast period. Due to economic development and low operational costs, Asia-Pacific provides profitable prospects for key players in the cleanroom consumables market, resulting in the quickest growth rate throughout the projection period. Furthermore, Asia is one of the leading users and suppliers of cleanroom consumables, which contributes to the market's growth in the region.

The key market players profiled in the cleanroom consumables market report include Ansell, Berkshire Corporation, Contec, Inc., Dupont De Nemours, Inc., Illinois Tool Works Inc. (Texwipe), Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Km Corporation, Micronclean, Steris Plc, and Valutek Inc.

SOURCE Valuates Reports