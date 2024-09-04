CleanMy®Phone by MacPaw Wins Two Major Design Awards: Red Dot Award and UX Design Award 2024

KYIV, Ukraine, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MacPaw is proud to announce that CleanMy®Phone, its comprehensive and intuitive iPhone & iPad cleaner app, has been honored with two prestigious awards in 2024: the Red Dot Award: Brands & Communication Design and the UX Design Award. These recognitions highlight the CleanMy®Phone's exceptional design, user experience, and brand presence.

With the Red Dot Award win in two categories — Apps and Interface & User Experience Design, CleanMy®Phone was recognized for its sleek design and holistic brand presence. In addition, CleanMy®Phone has also won the International UX Design Award 2024, presented by the International Design Center Berlin (IDZ). This award recognizes CleanMy®Phone for its outstanding user experience.

Distinctive design and a thoughtful communication approach are core values at MacPaw in product development. These principles guide the company's mission to help machines help you, and CleanMy®Phone's recognition by users and design experts alike is a testament to its success.

"Keeping an iPhone photo library organized can be challenging and often feel overwhelming. CleanMy®Phone's design is crafted to make this process easy and enjoyable for all users," said Semeon Hrozian, Senior Product Designer for MacPaw's CleanMy®Phone. At MacPaw, design is a team effort — we build intuitive, beautiful products that we constantly refine. We are deeply grateful that our efforts have been recognized by the Red Dot and the UX Design Awards juries."

Red Dot Award: Brands & Communication Design not only praises the app's visual design and user experience but also highlights its excellence in brand communication, demonstrating how the brand's identity resonates consistently through the app.

"This year, we released the app and launched a new brand. We are excited to see it thrive," said Yuliia Chuzha, Brand Marketing Manager for MacPaw's CleanMy® brand team. The team's dedication to creating a strong and distinctive brand with consistent design that goes beyond the app has been recognized, and we are grateful for this acknowledgment."

This is the third Red Dot Award for MacPaw and the second UX Design Award. In 2017, Gemini 2 became the first macOS application to win the Red Dot award, and in 2021 CleanMyMac was awarded in the Interface & User Experience Design category along with the UX Design Award.

About MacPaw

"MacPaw develops and distributes innovative software for macOS and iOS that simplifies the lives of Mac users. Renowned for its meticulously crafted products, such as CleanMyMac X, CleanMy®Phone, Setapp, and ClearVPN, and known for its Moonlock cybersecurity division, MacPaw is dedicated to enhancing and securing the Mac user experience. Founded in Kyiv, Ukraine, with a subsidiary office in Boston, MacPaw serves over 30 million users worldwide. With one in every five Mac users having at least one MacPaw app, the company is a trusted leader in the Mac software ecosystem."

