Cleaning Services Market to Reach $111.49 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 6.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rise in online presence of service providers and surge in demand among commercial consumers fuel the growth of the global cleaning services market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Cleaning Services Market by Type (Window Cleaning, Vacuuming, Floor Care, Maid Services, Carpet & Upholstery, and Other Services), and End Use (Commercial and Residential: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030." According to the report, the global cleaning services industry garnered $55.71 billion in 2020, and is expected to generate $111.49 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Rise in online presence of service providers and surge in demand among commercial consumers fuel the growth of the global cleaning services market. However, surged competition and entry of new players restrain the market growth. Contrarily, demand for construction and post-construction cleaning services create new opportunities in the next few years.

Covid-19 Scenario

The Covid-19 pandemic has impacted the global cleaning services market positively as the demand for disinfection and deep cleaning increased from residential and commercial users to prevent possibility of cross-contamination.

The governments of many countries released a number of standard operating procedures and guidelines for firms to lower down the risk of infection.This led to rise in demand for cleaning services in corporate firms and malls.

The floor care segment to continue its dominant share during the forecast period

Based on type, the floor care segment contributed to the highest market share in 2020, holding more than one-fifths of the global cleaning services market, and is expected to continue its dominant share during the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in demand for high-end cleaning products andsurge in adoption of cleanliness practices in office and home premises. However, the maid services segment is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 7.2% from 2021 to 2030, owing to increase in the sales volumes of home décor items such as carpets, rugs, furniture, and others.

The commercial segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

Based on end user, the commercial segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global cleaning services market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This is due to increase in number of commercial spaces such as hospitals, offices, clubs and others. However, the residential segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2030, owing to surge in awareness about diseases spread due to lack of cleanliness among house owners.

North America to maintain its lead position by 2030

Based on region, North America accounted for the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2020, contributing to nearly one-third of the global cleaning services market, and is projected to maintain its lead position by 2030. This is due to the highly developed distribution channels that lead to large number of sales of consumer goods in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to portray the fastest CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2030, owing to improved infrastructure and convenience in setting up new businesses.

Leading Market Players

ABM Industries Inc.

The Service Master Company, LLC

CleanNet

Anago Cleaning Systems

Aramark Corporation

Sodexo

Jani-King Inc.

Stanley Steemer International, Inc.

ChemDry

Pritchard Industries Inc.

