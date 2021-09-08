Cleaning Robot Market Size to Reach USD 36.05 Billion in 2028 | Rapid Technological Advancements in Robotics, Increasing Penetration of Smart Home Devices and Integration of Advanced Technologies are Some Key Factors Driving Industry Demand, says Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cleaning robot market size is expected to reach USD 36.05 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 23.0% during the forecast period, according to the latest report by Emergen Research. Increasing adoption of smart home devices, rising penetration of advanced technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT), AI, and ML, and improvement in standard of living among individuals across the globe are key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. Rapid technological advancements in robotics, increasing ability to control robots with smartphones, and growing demand for personal and professional cleaning robots across various industries amid the COVID-19 pandemic are some other key factors expected to contribute to revenue growth of the market over the forecast period.

Cleaning robots are autonomous robots that are extensively used to clean floors, windows, and pools, among others. Cleaning robots are equipped with sensors and robotic drives and are powered by a robust combination of artificial intelligence and IoT. Cleaning robots have been increasingly preferred by consumers amid the COVID-19 pandemic and resultant lockdown due to shortage of domestic help. Cleaning robots reduce expenses by minimizing the need for hiring additional staff or paying overtime. Cleaning robots, such as floor-scrubbing robots and sanitizing robots, are widely used across various end-use industries such healthcare, manufacturing facilities, airports, and residential buildings. Cleaning robots are easy to use and control, can work with different surfaces, and can be operated seamlessly from smartphones during night or day owing to advanced sensors and increased visualization capacity. This has further boosted its adoption among consumers and is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period.

Rapid advancements in robotics and launch of new cleaning robots to meet the growing global demand are some other factors contributing to revenue growth over the forecast period. However, high costs of cleaning robots, decreasing purchasing power of consumers across the globe, and preference for traditional cleaners and self-cleaning in developing countries are some key factors expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent over the forecast period.

Some Key Highlights in the Report:

Floor cleaning robot segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market over the forecast period attributed to increasing adoption of cleaning robots in residences and hospitals to prevent chances of infections.

Personal cleaning segment is expected to register significant revenue growth over the forecast period attributed to rising adoption of smart home devices, increasing disposable income, and availability of a broad range of advanced cleaning robots.

Industrial segment is expected to register robust revenue CAGR between 2021 and 2028 owing to rapid industrialization, increasing adoption of cleaning robots across facilities in end-use sectors such as automotive, food & beverage, and manufacturing, among others.

North America is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market over the forecast period owing to high costs of domestic help services, growing demand for autonomous cleaning systems in facilities and warehouses, and increasing investment to accelerate development of robust cleaning robots.

Asia Pacific is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR over the forecast period attributed to increasing demand for and adoption of smart home devices, rising disposable income, and presence of key players in the region.

is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR over the forecast period attributed to increasing demand for and adoption of smart home devices, rising disposable income, and presence of key players in the region. Key companies in the market include Ecovacs Robotics, iRobot Corporation, Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics Inc., Xiaomi Corporation, Roborock, Koninklijke Philips N.V., SharkNinja, Neato Robotics, Cecotec Innovaciones S.L., and Panasonic Corporation.

In September 2021 , Hobot Technologies introduced a new window-cleaning robot, the Hobot-2S that is set to launch on October 1, 2021 . The cleaning robot sprays in three directions; left, right, and down to clean the windows. It is also equipped with edge-leakage sensor to detect air leakage when window seals are detected.

For the purpose of this study, Emergen has segmented the global cleaning robots market based on product, type, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

Lawn-cleaning Robot

Window-cleaning Robot

Floor-cleaning Robot

Pool-cleaning Robot

Others

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

Professional Cleaning Robot

Personal Cleaning Robot

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

Residential

Industrial

Commercial

Healthcare

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Spain



Italy



BENELUX



Rest Of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil



Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



U.A.E.



South Africa



Rest of MEA

