In a region chasing micro-moments of joy, like drinking Karak, gaming, or scrolling, cleaning might be the most overlooked feel-good ritual of all.

A new neuroscience-led experiment by Clorox in the UAE and KSA used EEG headsets to measure real-time brain responses during cleaning vs. feel good rituals.

Participants experienced a 20% higher "Feel Good Index" score during cleaning than during their chosen feel-good ritual.

A supporting Censuswide survey across UAE and KSA showed: 98% say cleaning improves their mood

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In an age where exhaustion, burnout, and news fatigue are pushing people to chase micro-moments of happiness, whether it's sipping Karak, playing video games, or scrolling through social media, a surprising new contender is emerging: cleaning.

Clorox's new Good vs. Good experiment in the Middle East aims to clean up some of the myths around what truly makes us feel good. And the brand has taken a bold step to prove it - through neuroscience with consumer insight, and the results are both surprising and refreshingly relatable.

Cleaning Beats Karak: Clorox Brain Study Reveals Unexpected Mood Booster

The Experiment

To test just how rewarding cleaning can be, Clorox conducted a neuroscience study in the UAE using EEG (electroencephalogram) technology. Participants, including famous Radio Presenter and entrepreneur, Kris Fade, Saudi influencer, Joud Aziz, and others were fitted with EEG headsets to monitor brain activity in real time as they completed two types of tasks: one cleaning related, and one personal "feel good" ritual such as playing video games, drinking Karak, or watching content online.

The results were surprising: on average, participants experienced a 20% higher "Feel Good Index" score during cleaning than during their chosen feel-good ritual. For instance, one participant saw a 54% mood boost when mopping versus eating ice cream, while another recorded a 31% higher "Feel Good Index" while cleaning than when watching their favorite videos.

According to David Melcher, Ph.D., Professor of Psychology, who oversaw the experiment, "These sensors measure brain waves and give us a glimpse into what the brain is doing. By measuring these differences, we created our "Feel Good Index" which provides a read on positive emotions." He adds, "What we saw consistently is that cleaning triggered measurable boosts in the brain likely due to the sense of accomplishment, control, and clarity that comes from a tidy space."

Survey-Backed Insight

To support the findings, Clorox conducted a survey across the UAE and Saudi Arabia in partnership with independent research consultancy Censuswide. The survey revealed that 98% of respondents say cleaning improves their mood. 96% reported feeling better after cleaning or even just walking into a freshly cleaned space. Nearly half (46%) said they always clean to feel better, more than double the U.S. average of 21%. Of those who do the cleaning themselves, 99% consider it a form of emotional support or stress relief.

Participants described the emotional payoff of a clean space with words like joyful, refreshed, and calm. Seventy-four percent said a clean home made them feel joyful, 68% felt refreshed, 62% felt calm, and others reported feeling energized, proud, and more in control of their environment. These emotional associations are especially relevant in a time when burnout, screen fatigue, and stress are common experiences across the region.

"We're not saying give up your Karak or your candles," said George Rechdan, MENA Marketing Director at The Clorox Company. "But don't underestimate how good a clean home can feel. The results of this experiment show that cleaning with Clorox offers a surprisingly powerful emotional payoff, sometimes even more than our go-to indulgences."

Following the global success of its "Clean Feels Good" platform in the U.S., Clorox has brought its purpose-led narrative to the Middle East with Good vs. Good experiment to explore the emotional impact of cleaning compared to popular feel-good rituals.

So whether it's a Sunday deep clean or a midweek wipe-down, the science now shows that cleaning can be more than just a chore, it can be a legitimate path to feeling good.

Methodology:

The research was conducted by Censuswide with 2,001 General Consumers (Aged 16+) in UAE and KSA between 28.07.2025-04.08.2025. Censuswide abide by and employ members of the Market Research Society which is based on the ESOMAR principles and are members of The British Polling Council.

To learn more about the experiment, visit https://cloroxarabia.com/en/good-vs-good/

Video: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2800323/Clorox_Arabia.mp4