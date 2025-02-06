Cleafy positioned as the Leader in the 2024 SPARK Matrix™ for Enterprise Fraud Management by QKS Group

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading Enterprise Fraud Management vendors.

Cleafy, with its comprehensive technology and customer experience management, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

MIDDLETON, Mass., Feb. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- QKS Group has named Cleafy as a technology leader in their SPARK Matrix™ Enterprise Fraud Management 2024.

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ evaluates vendors based on technology excellence and customer impact. It offers an in-depth analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscapes, and competitive positioning. By providing a competitive analysis and ranking of leading technology vendors, the SPARK MatrixTM delivers strategic insights that help users access provider capabilities, differentiate competitively, and understand market positions.

Cleafy was chosen as a leader in the 2024 SPARK MatrixTM: Enterprise Fraud Management due to its outstanding capabilities in providing, advanced threat intelligence, real-time cross-channel coverage, seamless integration with existing systems, and comprehensive set of threat detection tools that ensure robust fraud detection and prevention for users.

QKS Group defines Enterprise Fraud Management solution as 'A comprehensive set of tools and technologies designed to detect, prevent, and respond to fraudulent activities across financial and business operations. These systems leverage advanced technologies, including Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), to analyze large volumes of transactional and behavioral data in real-time. They provide multi-layered protection by integrating capabilities, such as identity verification, risk scoring, behavioral analytics, and transaction monitoring, ensuring effective and efficient detection and prevention of potentially fraudulent activities'.

According to Siddharth Arya, Senior Analyst at QKS Group "Cleafy's FxDR platform implements zero-trust monitoring and offers cross-channel coverage capabilities. This provides comprehensive visibility into user activity and transactions and ensures end-to-end fraud protection from pre-login to transaction completion. The platform performs multi-dimensional analysis continuously correlating events across sessions, effectively uncovering complex fraud patterns. Additionally, Cleafy's cyber-fraud co-pilot, powered by GenAI, provides contextual insights, and rules recommendations helping fraud analysts optimize their operations with timely identification and mitigation of threats."

"Being recognized in the SPARK MatrixTM reaffirms what our customers already know—Cleafy delivers real, measurable impact. Banks need solutions beyond ticking compliance boxes; they must actively combat today's threats in real-time. We're proving that fraud prevention can be intelligent, adaptive, and proactive. As more financial institutions choose Cleafy, our influence on the industry will only continue to grow" said Michael Morris, Product Director at Cleafy.

The Enterprise Fraud Management (EFM) solutions market is rapidly expanding, as digital transformation drives demand for comprehensive fraud prevention across multiple channels. Increasing online transactions and sophisticated fraud tactics are pushing organizations to adopt advanced EFM systems. Key market drivers include rising cyber threats, stringent compliance requirements, and the need for seamless user experiences. To meet these challenges, companies are moving from traditional rule-based models to adaptive, AI-driven solutions utilizing machine learning, real-time analytics, and behavioral biometrics. These technologies enhance detection accuracy, reduce false positives, and offer proactive risk management, allowing businesses to secure their digital interactions while maintaining an optimal user experience.

About Cleafy

Founded in 2014 by Carmine Giangregorio, Matteo Bogana, and Nicolò Pastore, Cleafy was established by alumni of the Polytechnic of Milan. Trusted by leading FIs and banks across EMEA, Americas and Asia, today, Cleafy addresses modern fraud challenges intensified by digital transformation, AI advancements, and evolving regulations like PSD2. Our advanced AI-powered FxDR platform seamlessly integrates cybersecurity and fraud management, providing real-time, comprehensive protection. Securing billions of transactions across over 100 million accounts, Cleafy sets the standard in proactive fraud prevention for leading banks and financial institutions. We empower institutions worldwide to outpace cybercriminals, safeguarding the integrity of their operations and ensuring every online banking interaction is secure without compromising customer experience, protecting the digital banking ecosystem from start to finish.

About QKS Group:

QKS Group, formerly Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, is a leading global advisory and research firm, dedicated to empowering technology innovators to accelerate their growth journeys and enable technology adopters to achieve their digital transformation objectives.

