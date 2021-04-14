Clé de Peau Beauté Kicks Off Second Annual Initiative in Support of UNICEF to Improve Access to STEM Education for Girls

There are roughly 600 million adolescent girls in our world, many of them - especially those living in developing countries - are disproportionately excluded from critical education and skills-building opportunities, especially in the STEM field. This becomes particularly significant when over 90 per cent of jobs worldwide have a digital component and without increased digital adoption and use, adolescent girls will have fewer employment opportunities and face additional barriers to be competitive in 21st century jobs. [1]

The global pandemic has disrupted the lives and education of millions of girls around the world and has highlighted the urgency for digital inclusion through our increased reliance on technology. As the world reimagines learning systems to adapt to our new reality, Clé de Peau Beauté's partnership with UNICEF is developing a blueprint for building girls' and young women's skills both in crisis and for the future.

Funds raised for UNICEF from last year's sales of The Serum pushed forward initiatives around the world that are enabling girls to overcome barriers to education and access their inner potential:

Bangladesh: Transforming Education for Girls

Clé de Peau Beauté is supporting UNICEF's programs in Bangladesh to promote gender equity in the education system, alleviating gender-related barriers to education and reducing gender-based violence.

to promote gender equity in the education system, alleviating gender-related barriers to education and reducing gender-based violence. In partnership with the Government of Bangladesh , UNICEF is working to build a national curriculum framework, integrating a strong gender equality lens and promoting transferrable skills development.

, UNICEF is working to build a national curriculum framework, integrating a strong gender equality lens and promoting transferrable skills development. UNICEF has implemented an Alternative Learning Program in Bangladesh for 100 vulnerable adolescent girls, linking them to skills development and employment opportunities. 95 percent of girls in the program have already been connected to a relevant job.

Kyrgyzstan: Building 21st Century Skills for Girls

Clé de Peau Beauté is supporting UNICEF's STEM4Girls programs in Kyrgyzstan to empower girls to pursue a professional education and careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) and beyond.

to empower girls to pursue a professional education and careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) and beyond. 110 girls have been trained to be role models and peer educators for younger girls in their communities. The peer trainers are now hosting their sessions online and sharing their knowledge and skills with children throughout their communities - reaching even more girls and empowering them to take charge and bring about change.

Niger: Promoting Girls' Empowerment

Clé de Peau Beauté is supporting UNICEF's programs in Niger to promote new opportunities for adolescent girls by helping them to develop relevant competencies and skills.

to promote new opportunities for adolescent girls by helping them to develop relevant competencies and skills. The partnership supported 120 adolescent girls to receive skills-based training and literacy classes and started engaging 200 girls in a peer mentoring program.

"Every girl deserves to grow up in a world of opportunity and to live a fulfilled life. But millions of girls around the world are denied that opportunity – without access to school or to resources – denied the chance to participate equally in society. The pandemic has highlighted the urgency for inclusion and the need for girls to be central to change their lives and contribute to their communities. With support from our partnership with Clé de Peau Beauté, UNICEF is investing in skills-building initiatives in STEM, digital technologies and social entrepreneurship. UNICEF supports efforts that make sure girls lead empowered lives, equipped with the right resources and opportunities. The world's 600 million adolescent girls can become the largest generation of female leaders the world has ever seen," said Ms. Carla Haddad Mardini, Director, Private Fundraising and Partnerships, UNICEF.

"At Clé de Peau Beauté, we believe the key to a better world lies in unlocking the power of girls through STEM education, a task that no individual or brand can achieve alone. With a purchase of The Serum, anyone can support the work made possible through our partnership with UNICEF and claim their role in effecting positive change during a time of global crisis. We are honored to know that through UNICEF, these contributions are channeled to make the most necessary and meaningful impact. Now in the second year of this initiative, we warmly invite everyone to play a tangible role in enabling access to education, empowerment and employability for girls globally," said Ms. Yukari Suzuki, Chief Brand Officer of Clé de Peau Beauté.

Clé de Peau Beauté aims to empower girls through education – the first step to unlocking girls' potential and innate intelligence.

Through this initiative, for every purchase of The Serum, a donation will be made to UNICEF to support the education and empowerment of girls around the world. Clé de Peau Beauté invites women to join them in contributing to girls' education through participating in this campaign, during a time that girls across the globe need even more support. Together, they can realize a more radiant, positive future.

