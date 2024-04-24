Clayfin Technologies and Jana Small Finance Bank Honored with Prestigious IBSi Digital Banking Award 2024

BANGALORE, India, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clayfin Technologies, a leading provider of innovative Digital Customer Experience solutions for Banks and Financial institutions, and Jana Small Finance Bank, one of India's leading small finance bank in India, proudly announced their partnership's recognition as 'Regional Winners: Asia' at the IBSi Digital Banking Awards 2024. Their exceptional collaboration was honoured for the innovative 'Omnichannel Digital Banking Solution for Retail and Corporate Customers'.

The recognition is a testament to Jana Small Finance Bank's commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences across digital platforms. Clayfin's omnichannel Digital Banking Solution offers a comprehensive 360-degree view to Jana SFB's customers, ensuring seamless integration and accessibility across mobile and internet banking platforms.

Nikhil Gokhale, Director - Research & Digital Properties at IBS Intelligence, extended congratulations to Jana Small Finance Bank and Clayfin for their achievement as the 'Regional Winners: Asia' at the Digital Banking Awards 2024. Clayfin's Omnichannel Digital Banking Solution at Jana SFB led to significant improvements in productivity, efficiency, and cost savings, highlighting their leadership in digital transformation.

Ashish Saxena, Chief Information and Digital Officer of Jana Small Finance Bank, said, "We are honoured to receive this recognition at the IBSi Digital Banking Awards 2024. This award strengthens our commitment to provide digital experiences to our customers. This win motivates us to continue pushing the boundaries of innovation and excellence in digital banking, ensuring value for our customers."

Thanking IBS Intelligence and Jana Bank, Rajesh BLN, CEO of Clayfin, added, "Clayfin's Omnichannel Digital Banking Solution has seamlessly integrated with Jana Bank's vision of providing convenient digital experience to customers. Today, this solution ensures easy digital transactions, providing a unique experience for Bank's customers. We are excited about the new services on the platform and are committed to further enhancing the Bank's digital footprint, contributing to the growth of their business."

About IBSi Digital Banking Awards 2024

IBS Intelligence (IBSi) is the world's only pure-play Financial Technology focused research, advisory, and news analysis firm, with a 30-year track record and clients globally. The IBSi Digital Banking Awards 2024 seek to identify and honour the most innovative and impactful technology implementation projects that help banks and FinTechs reach their clients via digital channels. The fourth edition of the Digital Banking Awards evaluated 60+ installations across multiple geographies.

About Jana Small Finance Bank

Jana Small Finance Bank, a scheduled commercial bank, is the 4th largest Small Finance Bank in India with an experience of over 16 years in lending and serving 12 million customers. The Bank was launched in March 2018, is a solid combination of a digital institution and national presence across 22 states and 2 union territories, spread across 808 branches.

About Clayfin

Clayfin is a leading provider of Digital Customer Experience solutions for Banks and Financial institutions. Clayfin enables Banks and financial institutions to nurture and grow close ties with their customers by providing a seamless omnichannel experience delivered at any digital point of interaction that the customer prefers. Clayfin works across geographies, and currently supports 75+ implementations across 25+ financial institutions.

