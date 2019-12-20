Classic and trendy looks that inspire at SEASONS | Spring

"SEASONS creates multiple opportunities for buyers and sellers to share, learn and connect with their peers, something that only in-person events can deliver," said Celine Lau, Director of Jewellery Fairs at Informa Markets. "SEASONS | Spring will offer a carefully curated programme featuring trend forecasters and fashion industry insiders, meet-the-expert sessions, and inspiring presentations."

One of the exhibitors, Oriental Access Corporation of Korea, is all set to launch its CZ Chain Collection at SEASONS | Spring.

"Our keywords are 'mix and match'," according to Oriental Access. "Chains have consistently been doing well in the market, and we are making these classic accessories even more interesting by using cubic zirconia and stones as accents. The overall look is fresh and stylish."

The design-focused company forecasts that bold and head-turning accessories will be among the trends that will dominate 2020. "The fashion market is turning to the 1990s for inspiration. Loose clothes and jeans are back, and so are hair accessories. Chain-like accessories were also in vogue in the 1990s, and we think we will see reimagined versions of these styles in the coming seasons," it noted.

Bling accessories will always be in, just like Oriental Access' seven-row spiral cuff bracelets in steel and brass. Available in three metal colours - white, yellow and pink - the bracelets are embellished with rhinestones for a bit of dazzle.

Yiwu Lvcheng Accessory Co Ltd projects that acrylic necklaces and paper art earrings will be among the market's favoured collections in 2020. Oversized and chunky pieces in contrasting and matching colours will also reign supreme on and off the catwalks.

In terms of materials, Yiwu Lvcheng Accessory is expanding its choices to include acrylic, resin, paper art and ceramic.

Dendy Fashion Accessories Ltd is guaranteed to be a crowd-pleaser with its colourful collection of accessories, from hair ornaments to costume jewellery. Established in 1981, Dendy will launch its latest lines of headpieces and headbands - some embellished with feathers, beads and gauzy fabrics - at SEASONS | Spring. Every month, the company said it produces up to 500 styles of necklaces, brooches, earrings and hair accessories.

"SEASONS | Spring is the best sourcing experience for professional buyers who want to stay ahead of market trends," added Lau of Informa Markets. "This fair offers them exclusive access to thousands of new collections, learning opportunities and ideas that could help transform their businesses - all under one roof for four days."

For more details about SEASONS | Spring, log on to fair website.

Fair Details

Fair Dates Opening Hours 3 - 5. 3. 2020 1000 - 1800 6. 3. 2020 1000 - 1700

*Registration counters will be closed 30 minutes before the fair ends daily. For trade buyers aged 18 or above.



Venue: Halls 3 & 6, AsiaWorld-Expo, Hong Kong International Airport, Lantau Island, Hong Kong

