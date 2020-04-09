Class D Audio Amplifier Market to Reach $4.92 Bn, Globally, by 2026 at 8.4% CAGR: AMR

Rise in demand for smart consumer electronics and increase in adoption of vehicle infotainment systems drive the global class D audio amplifier market

PORTLAND, Oregon, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Class D Audio Amplifier Market By Amplifier Type (Mono-Channel, 2-Channel, 4-Channel, 6-Channel, and Others), Device (Television Sets, Home Audio Systems, Desktop & Laptops, Automotive Infotainment Systems, and Others), and End use (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026". According to the report, the global class D audio amplifier industry generated $2.49 billion in 2018, and is expected to garner $4.92 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.4% from 2019 to 2026.

Prime Determinants of Growth

Rise in demand for smart consumer electronics and increase in adoption of vehicle infotainment systems drive the global class D audio amplifier market. However, high cost of installation hinders the market growth. On the other hand, surge in prominence of IoT create new opportunities in the next few years for market players.

The Mono-Channel Segment to Maintain Its Dominance in terms of Revenue By 2026

Based on amplifier type, the mono-channel segment accounted for more than one-fourth of the total share of the global class D audio amplifier market in 2018 and is estimated to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This is attributed to surge in penetration of smartphones in the developing nations. However, the 2 channel segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 10.2% from 2019 to 2026.

The Television Sets Segment to Continue to Contribute the Highest Share By 2026

Based on device, the television sets segment held the largest market share of the global class D audio amplifier market, accounting for more than one-fourth of the total share in 2018, and is expected to continue to contribute to the highest share by 2026. This is attributed to inclusion of innovative sound-related features in television sets to offer better experience. However, the automotive infotainment systems segment would grow at the highest CAGR of 12.0% from 2019 to 2026, owing to reduced noise and distortion along with enhanced overall performance of the infotainment sound system.

Asia-Pacific to Maintain Its Lead Position throughout the Forecast Period

Based on region, Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, held the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2018, contributing to nearly one-third of the global class D audio amplifier market, and is estimated to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. This is due to huge potential in developing countries along with adoption of digital technology and infrastructure in commercial, residential, and industrial sectors. However, LAMEA would witness the highest CAGR of 10.8% from 2019 to 2026. This is attributed to considerable growth of the display industry.

Leading Market Players

Analog Devices Inc.

NXP Semiconductors

Infineon Technologies AG

On Semiconductor

Renesas Electronics

ST Microelectronics

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

Texas Instruments

Toshiba Corporation

ROHM Semiconductors

SOURCE Allied Market Research