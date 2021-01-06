Claro Brasil Selects Ribbon's Cloud-Native SBCs for Network Expansion

Deployment provides call security for the operator's 60 million subscribers

WESTFORD, Mass., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications software and network solutions to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors, today announced that Claro Brasil has selected Ribbon's SBC Software Edition (SBC SWe) to expand and secure their extensive Voice over IP network.

"We have a long term relationship with Ribbon, which has always provided us with excellent performance, Quality of Service (QoS) and experience," said Roberto Beghini, Engineering Manager from Claro Brasil. "We are constantly striving to extend our network investment by adding flexibility and enhanced capabilities, and turning to Ribbon was a natural fit. Deploying the SBC SWe in our network will enable us to expand our SIP services across Brazil, and help guarantee secure and reliable interconnects."

Ribbon's SBC SWe replicates the features and capabilities of its award-winning appliance-based SBCs in a cloud-native, software footprint. Customers deploying the SBC SWe benefit from secure real-time communications on any private or public cloud environment, without compromising scale or performance. The SBC SWe eliminates Capex spend on unused capacity and delivers flexibility by allocating virtual cloud resources on demand.

"We're proud of our extensive experience providing state-of-the-art solutions to Tier 1 operators like Claro Brasil," said Julio Villafañe, Ribbon's Vice President of Sales for the Caribbean and Latin American Region. "Our cloud-native SBC SWe will support them efficiently as they continue to grow their capabilities in this dynamic geography."

Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq: RBBN) delivers global communications software and packet and optical network solutions to service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure sectors. We engage deeply with our customers, helping them modernize their networks for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes in today's smart, always-on and data-hungry world. Our innovative, end-to-end solutions portfolio delivers unparalleled scale, performance, and agility, including core to edge IP solutions, cloud-native offers, leading-edge software security and analytics tools, as well as 5G-ready packet and optical networking solutions acquired via our recent merger with ECI Telecom. To learn more about Ribbon visit rbbn.com.

Important Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events that involve risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release, including those regarding the expected benefits from use of Ribbon Communication's products, are forward-looking statements. The actual results of Ribbon Communications may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with Ribbon Communications' business, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of Ribbon Communications' most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements represent Ribbon Communications' views only as of the date on which such statement is made and should not be relied upon as representing Ribbon Communications' views as of any subsequent date. While Ribbon Communications may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point, Ribbon Communications specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

