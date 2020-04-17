Clarivate to Report First Quarter 2020 Results on May 4, 2020

LONDON and PHILADELPHIA, April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Analytics plc (NYSE: CCC) (the "Company"), a global leader in providing trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation, today announced it will report its financial results for the first quarter 2020 before the market opens on Monday, May 4. The press release and earnings supplement, with accompanying financial information, will be posted on the Clarivate investor website at www.clarivate.com. The Company will host a conference call and webcast on Monday, May 4 at 8:00 AM Eastern Time to review the results.

The live webcast of the call will be accessible through the investor relations section of the Company's website. To join the webcast please visit https://services.choruscall.com/links/ccc200506.html. A replay will also be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

Interested parties may access the live audio broadcast by dialing (888) 317-6003 (in the United States), 412-317-6061 (International) and 866-284-3684 (Canada). The conference ID number is 3226578.

An audio replay will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the call at 877-344-7529 (in the US), 412-371-0088 (International) and 855-669-9658 (Canada). The replay access code is 10138015. The recording will be available for replay through May 20, 2020.

About Clarivate

Clarivate is a global leader in providing trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. We have built some of the most trusted brands across the innovation lifecycle, including the Web of Science™, Cortellis™, Derwent™, CompuMark™, MarkMonitor™ and Techstreet™. Today, Clarivate is on a bold entrepreneurial mission to help customers reduce the time from new ideas to life-changing innovations. For more information, please visit clarivate.com.

