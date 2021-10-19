Clarivate CX Journey Management named as a 2021 Technology Leader in Quadrant Knowledge Solutions' SPARK Matrix for Customer Journey Mapping (CJM), 2021

MIDDLETON, Mass., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named Clarivate CX Journey Management as a 2021 technology leader in the SPARK Matrix analysis of the global Customer Journey Mapping (CJM) market.

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of global CJM market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides a competitive analysis and ranking of the leading CJM vendors in the form of its SPARK Matrix, providing strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

Driven by the impact of Covid-19 on the global economy, CJM along with major industries, is facing significant challenges and negative growth. Despite the economic recession, technology investments are expected to rise from the year 2021 onwards, driven mainly by the pent-up demand in addition to the eventual economic recovery of the key markets across the geographical regions. Due to the growing digital transformation and customer-centric initiatives across industry segments, a robust personalized customer experience strategy is considered amongst the most essential to meet ever-growing customer expectations, improve brand loyalty, and win over the competition. Organizations of all sizes, especially large enterprises are showing tremendous interest in journey-based technology to adopt customer-centric culture and serve customers in an omnichannel environment.

The CJM tools' key value proposition of designing and visualizing customer journey by fusing comprehensive customer information across interaction channels & marketing systems, integrating real-time voice of customer (VoC), incorporating voice of employees (VoE), and other information with rich multi-media support, is driving market growth across the geographical regions and industry segments. Owing to the rising competition and exponential growth opportunities, several new vendors are emerging with innovative technology offerings.

Clarivate is a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation. Clarivate Customer Experience (CX) Services helps companies place customers first. The company is positioned amongst the leading CJM vendors in the SPARK Matrix: Customer Journey Mapping (CJM), 2021. The customer journey mapping (CJM) platform from Clarivate titled CX Journey Management formerly CFN Insight™ helps organizations to comprehensively visualize and understand key aspects of every customer journey to make smart decisions, increase conversion and retention, and boost ROI. The data and analytics-based enterprise-level SaaS platform offers comprehensive capabilities, including persona views and visualization, journey mapping visualization, data drill down, collaboration and actions, data management, role-based support, data reporting and views, and journey map summary analytics.

According to Priyanka Panhale, Analyst, Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, "The sophisticated CX-specific products and services from Clarivate CX Services assist organizations in adopting a customer-centric approach and deliver unique customer experiences to increase satisfaction and loyalty." Priyanka further adds, "Clarivate CX Services' comprehensive journey mapping capabilities helps organizations drive value from their journey mapping and other CX programs as well as visualize customer and employee journeys to understand the engagement level with their brand, moments of truth, and pain points. The company's strong consulting background, ability to cater requirements of B2B and B2C organizations, robust product strategy and roadmap, and comprehensive functional capabilities has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact, and has been positioned as the technology leader."

"At Clarivate, we believe that implementing customer experience and journey mapping programs lead to deeper customer insights and increased customer delight. All companies must place customers at the center of their business in order to deliver positive operational and financial outcomes. Every customer touchpoint is an opportunity to delight or disappoint a customer, so knowing what matters most to your customers is key to prioritizing your actions for improvement," said Kerri Nelson, Chief Operations Officer, Clarivate. Additional Resources:

