Clarivate Analytics to Present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on March 2, 2020

LONDON and PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Analytics plc (NYSE:CCC; CCC.WS) (the "Company"), a global leader in providing trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation, today announced that Jerre Stead, Executive Chairman and CEO, will present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Monday, March 2, 2020 in San Francisco. The presentation is scheduled for 4:20 p.m. Pacific Time (7:20 p.m. Eastern Time).

A live webcast of the event will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Clarivate website at http://ir.clarivate.com/Event-Calendar. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days after the conclusion of the live event via http://bit.ly/2020-CCC-MorganStanleyTMT.

About Clarivate Analytics

Clarivate Analytics™ is a global leader in providing trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. We have built some of the most trusted brands across the innovation lifecycle, including the Web of Science™, Cortellis™, Derwent™, CompuMark™, MarkMonitor™ and Techstreet™. Today, Clarivate Analytics is on a bold entrepreneurial mission to help customers reduce the time from new ideas to life-changing innovations. For more information, please visit clarivate.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and oral statements included herein may contain forward-looking statements regarding Clarivate Analytics. Forward-looking statements provide Clarivate Analytics' current expectations or forecasts of future events and may include statements regarding results, anticipated synergies and other future expectations. These statements involve risks and uncertainties including factors outside of Clarivate Analytics' control that may cause actual results to differ materially. Clarivate Analytics undertakes no obligation to update or revise the statements made herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/455613/clarivate_logo_for_press_release_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Clarivate Analytics