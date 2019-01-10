Clarivate Analytics Expands Transparent Peer Review Pilot with Wiley to New Titles

Publons and ScholarOne collaborate on the addition of leading international journals to the Transparent Peer Review project

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wiley has expanded its Transparent Peer Review project with the addition of ten further leading international journals. Clarivate companies - Publons, the world's largest peer review platform and ScholarOne, the leading manuscript submission system - launched the scholarly industry's first scalable open peer review workflow system from peer review through to revision and publication decision with Wiley in September 2018.

This expansion demonstrates the robustness of this new workflow solution that enables transparent publication of an article's complete peer review process — from initial review and response through to revision and final publication decision. In addition, alongside the published article, readers can review a comprehensive peer review history. Each element of the peer review process has also been assigned its own digital object identifier (DOI), enabling future authors to easily reference and cite relevant peer review content.

The first phase of the Transparent Peer Review project began in September 2018 with Wiley's prestigious journal Clinical Genetics. The success of that initial phase has now resulted in Wiley rolling out the pilot to a further ten leading international journals:

Diabetes, Obesity and Metabolism

European Journal of Immunology

European Journal of Neuroscience

Hematological Oncology

Journal of Advanced Nursing

Journal of Computer Assisted Learning

Journal of Experimental Zoology Part B

Molecular Oral Microbiology

Traffic

Wind Energy

Chris Graf, Director, Research Integrity and Publishing Ethics at Wiley, commented: "The integrity of research is paramount for the scholarly publishing system and it is vital that we are able to provide the best services and resources to support the ongoing sustainable growth of our publishing programme and the wider scholarly publishing ecosystem. The first phase of this pilot has proved very positive and provided incredibly valuable insight. We will continue to share our findings on how this initiative is progressing—our goal is that this initiative can continue to scale, involving more journals and other publishers in the future."

Andrew Preston, Managing Director, Publons, said: "We are proud to be scaling out the transparent review initiative alongside Wiley. Our recently released Global State of Peer Review report highlights the growing demand for increased transparency in peer review, particularly amongst younger researchers. The first phase of the pilot had even better opt in rates than we expected, confirming researcher demand for transparency, and ran smoothly, confirming that our technology will scale. We look forward to deploying this further and bringing transparent peer review to journals across a broad range of disciplines."

Examples of some of the first articles published during the first phase of the initiative are available here , e.g., 'Genetic variant spectrum in 265 Chinese patients with hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis' , and its associated open review content here .

Read more about the development of this project on the Wiley Network .

