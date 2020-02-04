Clarivate Analytics Empowers Patent and R&D Communities to Make Faster, More Confident, Commercial and Legal Patent Decisions, with New Derwent Innovation

Helping organizations navigate complex global patent data throughout the innovation lifecycle

LONDON and PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Patent information is a powerful source of business intelligence but is inherently complex. In a recent survey, 73% of innovation leaders said they draw insights from multiple data sources and use advanced analytics to parse that data1. As patent applications recorded a ninth consecutive annual increase2 in 2018, researchers are struggling to sift through ever-growing data volumes and extract the right insights to support faster, smarter commercial and legal decision-making.

New Derwent Innovation™

Responding to these dynamics, Clarivate Analytics, a global leader in providing trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation, has released a new and enhanced version of Derwent Innovation, the industry leading patent search and analytics platform. Derwent Innovation is designed to help organizations meet the challenges of an evolving and increasingly complex global patent landscape.

Revitalized and strengthened with a new user interface, the new search platform is loaded with functionality that enables a diverse user set, from novice to pro, to survey the patent landscape and inform confident strategic business, IP and innovation decisions.

"Derwent has been trusted by patent researchers for more than 50 years," said Jeff Roy, President IP Group, Clarivate Analytics. "The new Derwent Innovation, which represents our commitment to build upon that legacy, is designed to enable organizations to harness the power of patent intelligence with precision and improved ease. It offers a modern and intuitive user interface and includes a new insights dashboard and data visualization charts, so that a diverse set of users across the innovation lifecycle can easily search, analyze and access in-depth patent data."

Powerful, accurate insights

The use cases of patent intelligence are expanding, with patent data increasingly being consumed outside of an organization's IP department, by R&D teams and in the boardroom to support commercial decision-making. These dynamics have placed pressure on patent search and analytics solutions that must provide powerful, accurate insights innovation leaders can trust in a far more intuitive way.

Expanded global content and AI-powered predictive analysis

Built on Derwent's Global Patent Data, including the Derwent World Patent Index, the new Derwent Innovation continues to provide the accuracy trusted by patent researchers globally. Capitalizing on Derwent's market-leading data and data science capabilities, the improved solution includes new AI-powered predictive analytics metrics that improve insight into a patent's ownership, legal status, and impact. The new Derwent Innovation will also include expanded global full text patent data that will be added throughout 2020. As the most comprehensive single source of patent information worldwide, Derwent Innovation offers a truly global view of the patent landscape, where organizations can better understand the dynamics of the competitive landscape, explore new technology options or identify market opportunities.

Derwent's user community has been instrumental in the development of the latest version of Derwent Innovation. Different user types, including information professionals, R&D analysts and patent attorneys from around the globe, were part of the Derwent Innovation Board, providing vital feedback that influenced new functionality and the design of the new platform.

Roy concluded, "50 years after creating the patent research industry, Derwent remains focused on its mission to serve as a trusted and indispensable partner to innovators globally. As part of our overall investment strategy across Clarivate's IP portfolio, the new Derwent Innovation delivers on that promise, providing forward-thinking solutions that solve some of our customers' most complex challenges through patent data and insights."

This strategic release follows the announcements last year that Clarivate acquired SequenceBase to expand search and analysis capabilities for the life sciences IP market, as well as Darts-ip, the leading provider of intellectual property case law and analytics.

About Clarivate Analytics

Clarivate Analytics plc (NYSE:CCC; CCC.WS) is a global leader in providing trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. We have built some of the most trusted brands across the innovation lifecycle, including the Web of Science™, Cortellis™, Derwent™, CompuMark™, MarkMonitor™ and Techstreet™. Today, Clarivate Analytics™ is on a bold entrepreneurial mission to help customers reduce the time from new ideas to life-changing innovations. For more information, please visit www.clarivate.com .

About Derwent

Derwent™, a Clarivate Analytics company, powers the innovation lifecycle from idea to commercialization – with trusted patent data, applications and services including Derwent Innovation™, Derwent World Patents Index™, Derwent Patents Citation Index™ and Derwent Data Analyzer™. We build solutions for inventors, patent attorneys and licensing specialists at start-ups and the largest global innovators, legal professionals at the leading intellectual property practices, and patent examiners at more than 40 patent offices. Our solutions are used to monitor technology trends and competitive landscapes, inform FTO opinions, prosecute patents, monetize and license assets and support litigation activities. For more information, please visit derwent.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and oral statements included herein may contain forward-looking statements regarding Clarivate Analytics. Forward-looking statements provide Clarivate Analytics' current expectations or forecasts of future events and may include statements regarding results, anticipated synergies and other future expectations. These statements involve risks and uncertainties including factors outside of Clarivate Analytics' control that may cause actual results to differ materially. Clarivate Analytics undertakes no obligation to update or revise the statements made herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Clarivate and its logo, as well as all other trademarks used herein are trademarks of their respective owners and used under license.

Media Contacts

Sofia Nogués, Senior External Communications Manager

Sofia.Nogues@clarivate.com

Jack Wan, Director of Communications for Asia Pacific

Zhihong.Wan@clarivate.com

1 Harvard Business Review, "Innovators Become Leaders", https://hbr.org/sponsored/2019/11/innovators-become-leaders, Nov 2019

2 World Intellectual Property Organization, "World Intellectual Property Indicators: Filings for Patents, Trademarks, Industrial Designs Reach Record Heights in 2018", https://www.wipo.int/pressroom/en/articles/2019/article_0012.html, Oct 2019

Logo - http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20170109/455613LOGO

Related Links

http://www.clarivate.com



SOURCE Clarivate Analytics