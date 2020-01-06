Clarivate Analytics completes agreement with OpSec Security to sell the Brand Protection business

MarkMonitor to focus exclusively on Domains Management

LONDON and PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Analytics plc (NYSE:CCC;CCC.WS), a global leader in providing trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation, today announced the completion of the previously announced agreement to sell the MarkMonitor™ brand protection, antipiracy and antifraud business to OpSec Security, a global leader in anti-counterfeiting and brand protection solutions.

As a result, MarkMonitor and its domain management business will continue to be an integral part of Clarivate's intellectual property offerings, which includes CompuMark, Derwent, Techstreet and the recently acquired Darts-ip.

The domain management landscape has changed dramatically over the last 30 years. The first domain was registered in 1985 and with the increase of online crime and the launch of generic top-level domains (gTLDs), brands now need to take more proactive steps to protect their reputation and their customers. Domains can be a significant asset for organizations, not just in terms of brand building and competitive distinction but also in boosting revenue through increased web traffic, setting up brands for long-term success by building trust, professionalism and credibility. As such the MarkMonitor domain management business fits well within the Clarivate intellectual property solution portfolio.

"MarkMonitor has a strong heritage as the leading enterprise-level domain registrar trusted by organizations globally to establish their online presence and protect their domain portfolios," said Jeff Roy, President, IP Group, Clarivate Analytics. "We look forward to continuing investing in this business and aligning it with our entire IP portfolio, including CompuMark, Derwent, Techstreet and Darts-ip, to deliver more impactful solutions and reach more customers."

He concluded, "Meanwhile, we are confident that under its new ownership, the brand protection business will continue to serve some of the world's greatest brands with even greater excellence."

About Clarivate Analytics

Clarivate Analytics™ is a global leader in providing trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. We have built some of the most trusted brands across the innovation lifecycle, including the Web of Science™, Cortellis™, Derwent™, CompuMark™, MarkMonitor™ and Techstreet™. Today, Clarivate Analytics is on a bold entrepreneurial mission to help customers reduce the time from new ideas to life-changing innovations. For more information, please visit clarivate.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and oral statements included herein may contain forward-looking statements regarding Clarivate Analytics. Forward-looking statements provide Clarivate Analytics' current expectations or forecasts of future events and may include statements regarding results, anticipated synergies and other future expectations. These statements involve risks and uncertainties including factors outside of Clarivate Analytics' control that may cause actual results to differ materially. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are more fully discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in the prospectus as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on September 9, 2019 (File No. 333-233590), along with our other filings with the SEC. Clarivate Analytics undertakes no obligation to update or revise the statements made herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Clarivate and its logo, as well as all other trademarks used herein are trademarks of their respective owners and used under license.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/455613/clarivate_logo_for_press_release_Logo.jpg

Related Links

http://clarivate.com



SOURCE Clarivate Analytics