Clarius Applauded by Frost & Sullivan with the Company of the Year Award for Its Handheld Ultrasound Systems and Market-leading Position

Clarius has become a notable player in the industry with the ability to deliver exceptional hospital-grade performance cost-effectively.

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Frost & Sullivan assessed the ultraportable ultrasound industry and, based on its findings, recognizes Clarius with the 2023 North American Company of the Year Award. The company focuses on developing and producing cutting-edge handheld ultrasound technologies. It has become a notable player in the industry with the ability to deliver exceptional hospital-grade performance cost-effectively. The company's advanced handheld ultra-portable wireless ultrasound solutions enable clinicians to capture high-quality images using artificial intelligence (AI), making Clarius a leading innovator in the ultrasound industry.

2023 North American Ultraportable Ultrasound Company of the Year Award

Clarius offers seven ultrasound probes for medical use and three for veterinary use, enhancing human and animal lives. To cater to the healthcare industry's needs, the ultrasound vendor provides ultraportable wireless handheld systems with superior image quality for clinicians to utilize across settings and applications at an affordable price point, making it a top choice for budget-conscious medical institutions and health systems that do not want to sacrifice quality for cost. Its accurate, reliable, ultraportable, handheld ultrasound devices provide more comfort to the patient and make it easier to perform routine checkups and in-office procedures. Health systems leveraging point-of-care ultrasound (POCUS) achieve:

Reduced costs via faster diagnoses and decreased procedural complications

Improved patient outcomes and population health

Enhanced patient experience and patient-clinician engagement

Increased clinician satisfaction

Anannya Sinha, Best Practices Senior Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan, observed, "Clarius' revolutionary ultrasound technologies allow users with a medical license to utilize ultrasound anywhere and anytime. In less than a decade, the company's customers span over 60 countries, and with over 20,000 ultrasound scanners in the field, it ranks as one of the global leaders in ultraportable ultrasound market."

Clarius has grown to more than 150 employees, with a wealth of previous experience in the healthcare industry. Since its inception, the company's sterling reputation and customer-centric framework have led to its coveted preferred partner status. Over the years, it added a range of new ultrasound scanners and AI technology to its product portfolio, expanding applications and its established base. It is well-positioned to drive the ultraportable ultrasound space into its next growth phase, capturing market share and sustaining its leadership in the coming years.

"Clarius distinguishes itself from its competitors with its exceptional device performance and affordability. Unlike its competitors, its handheld wireless ultrasound devices have exceptional image quality, cloud storage, and artificial technology at a more reasonable price. It is a trusted partner and earned a reputation for offering the best in the ultraportable ultrasound industry," added Christine Savoie, Best Practices Research Associate at Frost & Sullivan.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year Award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Clarius Mobile Health

Clarius makes accurate, easy-to-use, and affordable ultrasound tools available to all medical professionals in every specialty. With decades of experience in medical imaging, the team knows that great ultrasound imaging improves confidence and patient care. Today, Clarius handheld wireless ultrasound scanners connect to iOS and Android devices, delivering high-resolution ultrasound images traditionally only available with bulkier, high-end systems at a fraction of the cost. Three million high-definition scans have been performed using Clarius wireless handheld scanners. Clarius scanners are available in over 90 countries worldwide. Learn more at www.clarius.com.

