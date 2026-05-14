The platform says growth highlights evolving online behavior regarding trust, safety, and digital uncertainty.

CLAYMONT, Del., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ClarityCheck announces 25M+ total searches since launch. This major milestone is an indicator of how users of the platform are increasingly verifying unknown calls, profiles, and online interactions. The searches include phone numbers, emails, and images.

As individuals become more concerned with scams, fake profiles, and trusting online exchanges, their behavior in the digital landscape is evolving in terms of safety and security.

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Why Verification Has Become Mainstream

With the increased use of digital devices, consumers have become more aware of the risk of being scammed or deceived when communicating through messages, emails, and online dating sites. Verifying the authenticity of the profiles reaching out to them has become normalized and is now a part of broader behavioral trends in the digital space.

People have been wary of unknown phone calls for some time, but can now use ClarityCheck to see who is really trying to contact them and if the call is important or an emergency.

Often, people's emotions drive them to check the accounts they interact with on dating apps, especially if they are ghosted.

Marketplace interactions have become popular in recent years, so it is not uncommon for individuals to check ClarityCheck to make sure the seller or buyer is who they claim to be.

Most of ClarityCheck's users access the platform between 6 and 10 PM, the hours after school and work. The majority of those are using ClarityCheck through their mobile devices, taking advantage of its convenience.

The Story Behind ClarityCheck

The founders of ClarityCheck were inspired to create the app after observing the disconnect that existed between a person's intuition and verifying information online. In real-life interactions, people can read facial expressions, analyze tones of voice, watch body language, and rely on their intuition to gauge authenticity. Access to these subtle hints doesn't exist in digital spaces.

"ClarityCheck emerged from a simple but increasingly common problem: people were being asked to trust strangers online with very little context. From missed calls that felt off, to dating profiles that didn't quite add up, to emails that raised subtle red flags, the founders recognized a gap between intuition and verification. The goal became creating a single, accessible place where users could check before engaging, without technical expertise or invasive processes," says a spokesperson for ClarityCheck.

Open-Source Intelligence for Everyone

Consumers are increasingly checking people's identities before responding, meeting, or even communicating online. Most fraud-detection tools in the past were often designed for institutions, not everyday users.

ClarityCheck's mission was to make verification something anyone could do by using publicly available online information filtered through the platform. ClarityCheck uses OSINT (Open-Source Intelligence) to verify information through a simplified search tool.

The information ClarityCheck has access to includes reverse phone lookups, public social media profiles, email addresses connected to public accounts, domain registration records, image reverse searches, public records, and online mentions.

ClarityCheck aims to become a normal part of people's everyday lives, especially when communication online feels suspicious. After reaching 25M+ total searches, the company sees the platform as part of the future digital landscape as consumer behavior trends toward establishing digital trust and verification.

About ClarityCheck:

ClarityCheck is an online safety platform built to help users verify incoming communication. Users can use the digital tool to screen missed calls and check dating profiles, suspicious emails, and messages.

ClarityCheck

pr@claritycheck.com

Lauren Fellows

PR Manager

ClarityCheck Inc. Claymont, DE, USA

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