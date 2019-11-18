Clarity Engagement Solutions announces the appointment of Kevin Simpson as CEO

DUBLIN, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarity Engagement Solutions, a leading provider of performance consulting, training and execution in the life sciences, medical device and corporate and institutional banking industries today announced that the Company's Board of Directors has appointed Kevin Simpson Chief Executive Officer, effective 18 November. He will assume day-to-day leadership of the company and will also join Clarity's Board of Directors.

Mr. Simpson will succeed Chris Deren, who will remain with Clarity as Chairman and Founder.

"To have Kevin who is both a life sciences industry veteran and a champion of customer engagement innovation lead Clarity to its next stage of growth is a real win for both the company and our customers," said Chris Deren, Chairman and Founder of Clarity. "It's also a real dose of validation for Clarity and its vision as Kevin was previously a Clarity client at Novartis and Teva," Deren added.

"I am incredibly excited about the opportunity to lead Clarity through its next stage of growth and innovation. Our clients' customer ecosystems change relentlessly, while Clarity and our continually evolving solutions are uniquely positioned to drive success in this environment," said Mr. Simpson. "During the course of my career, and as a Clarity customer on multiple occasions, I have personally experienced the transformative effect the company and its offerings have, worldwide. This is why I am passionately engaged in our future."

Mr. Simpson was most recently Clarity's Chief Learning Officer and led the account engagement transformation initiatives with multiple clients, as well as the development and expansion of Clarity's spaced learning platform and capabilities.

About Clarity Engagement Solutions

Clarity Engagement Solutions is a leading provider of performance consulting, training and execution for the life sciences, medical device and corporate and institutional banking industries and their customer-facing organizations. All Clarity offerings are tailored to the specific needs of each client, each country and each account segment. Clarity's 4 Zones™ of Customer Engagement process provides the most effective platform for field teams to make the shift from tactical selling to strategic account management relationships and value. With headquarters in Dublin, Ireland and offices in New York, Singapore, Miami and Sao Paulo, Clarity serves top-tier clients around the world with Clarity programs rolled out in more than 30 countries. Additional information can be found at www.clarityes.com

Related Links

https://www.clarityes.com



SOURCE Clarity Engagement Solutions