Clarios honored for its commitment to sustainability

ATR International awards "Excellence in Sustainability" prize to Clarios.

Clarios' circularity with a global footprint named "best-in-class".

Clarios demonstrates highest engagement to transformation of sustainable mobility solutions.

HANOVER, Germany, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarios, the world's largest, most technologically advanced and responsible low-voltage battery manufacturer, has been awarded the inaugural "Excellence in Sustainability" prize by ATR International. ATR International is one of the world's leading international trading groups in the automotive aftermarket and also acts as an international concept provider and developer for workshop systems. In Europe, Clarios' premium brand for automotive batteries is VARTA.

According to ATR International, Clarios was awarded the "Excellence in Sustainability" prize for the following reasons

Establishing the best-in-class circular economy with a global footprint

Demonstrating the highest engagement to the transformation of sustainable mobility solutions

"The award shows that our efforts towards sustainability are acknowledged both within the industry and by our customers. Clarios being the first recipient of this ATR award is a notable achievement," states Theres Gosztonyi, Vice President Aftermarket EMEA at Clarios. The award was presented to Bernd Evers, Sales Director EMEA, Lisa Klein, Director Brand Marketing EMEA, and Alexander Bruchwald, Senior International Key Account Manager, representing Clarios, at the "ATR International Preferred ATR Suppliers (IPAS) Forum" during the Motorworld Region Stuttgart, Germany, in December 2024. This forum is ATR International's platform to honor its most important suppliers.

Clarios is well known for its expertise in the closed-loop lead recycling process. For example, in 2023 Clarios was awarded the International Sustainability Award. End-of-life batteries are a critical resource which allows Clarios to recycle 8,000 used batteries every hour of every day across its network. The company's lead-acid batteries are designed so that 100% of the battery materials can be responsibly recovered, recycled, and reused to make new batteries or other products. "Sustainability and corporate social responsibility are central to our operations and products," says Christian Rosenkranz, Vice President of Sustainability & Corporate Affairs EMEA. "Regulatory demands for lower emissions are increasing power needs for low-voltage batteries in all vehicles, driving up the demand for more advanced batteries. Consequently, circularity is essential for our sustainability efforts. Globally, 76% of the lead and 54% of the plastic in our batteries comes from recycled or remanufactured content."

About Clarios

Clarios is the global leader in advanced, low-voltage battery technologies for mobility. Our batteries and smart solutions power nearly every type of vehicle and are found in 1 of 3 cars on the road today. With around 18,000 employees in over 100 countries, we bring deep expertise to our Aftermarket and OEM partners, and reliability, safety and comfort to everyday lives. We answer to the planet with a rigorous sustainability focus – advancing best-in class sustainability practices and advocating for them across our industry. We work to ensure 100% of our products sold are recyclable, and we recycle 8,000 batteries an hour in our network. Clarios is a Brookfield portfolio company.

