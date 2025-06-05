Advanced low-voltage technology from Clarios supports a factory-backed Volkswagen Golf GTI at one of the world's toughest endurance races

Collaboration with driver Benny Leuchter demonstrates the performance and reliability of advanced low-voltage technology

demonstrates the performance and reliability of advanced low-voltage technology Nürburgring 24-Hour Race serves as an extreme real-world testbed for battery innovation in high-performance environments

HANNOVER, Germany, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarios, a global leader in low-voltage systems and energy storage solutions, is proud to announce its joint sponsorship between VARTA its leading automotive low-voltage battery brand in EMEA, and renowned racing driver Benny Leuchter. Benny Leuchter will lead a team that utilizes a Volkswagen Mk8.5 generation GTI TCR vehicle at this year's ADAC TotalEnergies 24h Race at the Nürburgring – one of the most demanding endurance races in the world. As a technical sponsor, Clarios' advanced low-voltage technology will be used by the team to meet the extreme requirements of motorsports.

Clarios and its brand VARTA support Benny Leuchter’s GTI racing effort at legendary Nürburgring 24-Hour Race.

Technology partnership built for performance

With decades of experience and deep expertise in automotive low-voltage technology, Clarios is recognized as a trusted partner in the development of advanced energy storage solutions. Clarios is supporting the team with advanced low-voltage technology – designed for reliability and performance in high-demand environments. These same technologies support millions of vehicles on the road today. The Nürburgring 24-Hour Race is a globally recognized endurance event and serves as a real-world testbed for automotive technologies, including ours. It is known for pushing both drivers and machines to the limit, providing the perfect setting to showcase the capabilities of modern battery systems. Emphasizing the race's intensity and endurance underscores why it's a perfect stage to showcase innovation.

"This partnership highlights Clarios' commitment to powering performance and possibility at the highest level of motorsport," said Lisa Klein, Director Brand Marketing EMEA at Clarios. "The Nürburgring serves as a proving ground for the same advanced low-voltage solutions available in VARTA quality and trusted for more than 130 years by enthusiasts and everyday drivers alike."

Proven technology – on and off the track

Clarios battery technologies power over one-third of vehicles on the road today – including models from all major global automotive manufacturers. The partnership with Benny Leuchter's Nürburgring team emphasizes the importance of reliability and performance, even under the most challenging conditions.

About Benny Leuchter

Benny Leuchter, born 1987, in Duisburg, Germany, is a professional racing driver and long-time Volkswagen motorsport partner. In addition to his racing career – with appearances in the World Touring Car Cup, VLN, and TCR Series – he plays an important role in vehicle development and testing. At this year's Nürburgring 24-Hour Race, he will compete in a Volkswagen Golf GTI with factory support from Volkswagen.

About Clarios

Clarios is the global leader in advanced, low-voltage battery technologies for mobility. Our batteries and smart solutions power nearly every type of vehicle and are found in 1 of 3 cars on the road today. With around 18,000 employees in over 100 countries, we bring deep expertise to our Aftermarket and OEM partners, and reliability, safety and comfort to everyday lives. We answer to the planet with a rigorous sustainability focus – advancing best-in-class sustainability practices and advocating for them across our industry. We work to ensure 100% of our products sold are recyclable, and we recycle 8,000 batteries an hour in our network.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2704266/Clarios_VARTA_sponsors_MK_Racing.jpg