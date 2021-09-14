Clarins Expands Bambuser Live Video Shopping Implementation Across Global Markets

PARIS, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarins Group and Bambuser today announced that the prestige skin and cosmetics company has expanded its implementation of Live Video Shopping to its subsidiaries worldwide. Under terms of a new, long-term agreement, Clarins is now able to leverage Bambuser's 360-degree offering, which includes both the One-to-Many and One-to-One solutions, to engage shoppers, elevate customer service and drive sales in all of their markets.

Following a successful pilot program in Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan and Thailand during which Clarins saw conversion rates of up to 30 percent and engaged viewers for up to nearly 17 minutes, Clarins has established long-term agreements across 10 markets. To date, the company has rolled out the flagship One-to-Many solution in the U.S. and Canada. Additional implementation in Spain will follow.

In addition to leveraging Bambuser's interactive e-commerce solutions for shoppable livestreams broadcast to large audiences, Clarins will be leveraging Bambuser's One-to-One solution for individual interactions, enabling the brand to provide the level of personalized service for which it is known to shoppers regardless of their location.

Live Video Shopping is rapidly growing in popularity among luxury and beauty retailers who recognize the format's power as a strategic differentiator in today's competitive environment. With the combination of expert-led, shoppable livestreams and accompanying chat capabilities, Live Video Shopping is enabling innovators like Clarins to have more conversational relationships with shoppers, leading to deeper, more meaningful relationships and higher long-term customer value.

"Clarins is dedicated to constant innovation, and that dedication drives everything from the development of new formulations to the way we reach and interact with our customers. While the retail environment is particularly challenging at this time, it has always been in a constant state of evolution. We are proud to embrace Live Video Shopping, not as a temporary answer to a problem of today, but as a long-term solution that addresses the changing relationship between the digital and physical worlds," said Stéphanie Gaspar, Digital Customer Experience Manager at Clarins.

"We are proud to be the Live Video Shopping partner of choice for such a renowned global brand, and we see the expansion of our relationship as a powerful testament to our value to retailers and shoppers alike. We look forward to deepening our relationship and implementing our technology across additional geographies, enabling Clarins to help more people around the world to, as they say, 'live beautifully,'" said Maryam Ghahremani, CEO of Bambuser.

