Clarifai Awarded U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Air Force AFWERX SBIR Grant For Predictive Maintenance (PMx)

NEW YORK, March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarifai, a Forrester New Wave computer vision leader, has received an AFWERX Phase I SBIR grant from the U.S. Department of Defense and Air Force. The grant will be used to explore the use of computer vision and machine learning algorithms to quickly identify and address potential aircraft defects and anomalies. The process, known as Predictive Maintenance (PMx), helps military and commercial aircraft operations by minimizing downtime and ensuring a mission-ready state.

"Receiving the SBIR award is an immense honor," said Matthew Zeiler, Ph.D., founder, and CEO of Clarifai. "The grant speaks to the hard work done at Clarifai to build a product that can be trusted by our military to enable the Department of Defense and civilian agencies. Furthermore, Predictive Maintenance has widespread application for commercial airlines and fleet cargo. In 2017, the Department of Defense maintenance cost was $78 billion and $33.7 billion of that was dedicated to aviation platforms. Our technology can preserve funds that can then be reallocated in a way that extends military excellence and this also applies to the commercial space."

Clarifai is a long-standing partner of the United States Government, providing them with expert computer vision products and supporting the advancement of artificial intelligence within the public sector. Click here for additional information on services offered to the public sector by Clarifai.



ABOUT CLARIFAI

Clarifai, Inc., a U.S. based AI developer of Visual Analytics/Computer Vision software, provides Object Classification, Object Detection, Object Tracking, Geolocation, Facial Recognition, Face Clustering and Visual Search using imagery and full-motion video to the U.S. Department of Defense supporting deployments on-premise, cloud and bare-metal environments. For more information on Clarifai, visit https://www.clarifai.com.

ABOUT SBIR

The Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program is a highly competitive program that encourages domestic small businesses to engage in Federal Research/Research and Development (R/R&D) that has the potential for commercialization. Through a competitive awards-based program, SBIR enables small businesses to explore their technological potential and provides the incentive to profit from its commercialization. By including qualified small businesses in the nation's R&D arena, high-tech innovation is stimulated and the United States gains entrepreneurial spirit as it meets its specific research and development needs. For more information on SBIR, visit https://www.sbir.gov.

ABOUT AFWERX

Established in 2017 by the Secretary of the Air Force and reporting to the Vice Chief of Staff of the Air Force, AFWERX is a catalyst for agile Air Force engagement across industry, academia and non-traditional contributors to create transformative opportunities and foster an Air Force culture of innovation. The core mission of AFWERX is to improve Air Force capabilities by connecting innovators, simplifying technology transfer and accelerating results. For more information on AFWERX, visit https://www.afwerx.af.mil/.

