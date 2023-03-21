CLAIRE'S ANNOUNCES ROLLOUT IN OVER 500 ASDA LOCATIONS

Global fashion brand expands to even more Asda stores across the United Kingdom as part of ongoing successful consumer products partnership

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. , March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Claire's Holdings LLC announces the expansion of its strategic partnership with Asda, one of Britain's leading retailers. Bringing the brand's trendsetting, exclusive fashion accessories to multiple formats within more than 500 Asda locations, Claire's creates an immersive and easy shopping experience. Claire's products can be found within multiple locations in Asda stores, including George, the hair and beauty aisles and seasonal event areas.

Claire's Spring 2023 - Everything Pink Claire's Spring 2023 - Floral

"Through our expanding consumer products partnerships, we are bringing Claire's within reach of even more customers in even more locations where they live and shop. We have continued to see strong reception to our partnership with Asda, and together we are serving up the latest on-trend accessories and creating fun, exciting opportunities for our customers to experiment with self-expression and personal style," said Ryan Vero, Chief Executive Officer of Claire's.

Catering to all ages and the whole family, the two brands are a natural fit. Following an initial 'test and learn' with 10 stores in October 2020, Claire's presence in Asda has continued to expand. The partnership program allows Asda shoppers to have access to a wide range of Claire's accessories at great value to complement the styles available in Asda, helping customers complete their looks from head to toe.

"We understand that our customers are busy and want to save time as well as money. Working with partners like Claire's gives us the opportunity to offer our customers access to great brands and products they love as part of their regular grocery shop. By joining forces with exciting and beloved brands like Claire's, customers who visit our stores are provided with not only convenience but also access to a greater product choice from brands they love, enabling them to complete more shopping missions in one location," said Alison Grainger, Senior Director for Retail Planning and Proposition, GM and George.

The range includes products from key Claire's categories including hair, cosmetics and fashion accessories. In addition to an assortment for the everyday, Claire's will continue to spark fun and magic in shoppers' lives with seasonal items for celebratory moments like Christmas, which was a successful category this past season, as well as Back to School and Easter. To shop online or find a store near you, visit www.asda.com/about/instore/claires.

About Claire's Holdings LLC

Claire's Holdings LLC is a fully integrated, global fashion brand powerhouse committed to inspiring self-expression through the creation and delivery of exclusive, well-curated products and experiences. For over 50 years, Claire's has been a destination for the curious, creative and influential and an industry-leader in ear piercing services, delivering a trendsetting assortment of fashion products and accessories that help young people worldwide style and define themselves. Through its global brands, Claire's® and Icing®, the company delivers an immersive, omnichannel shopping experience with owned and concession stores throughout North America and Europe as well as franchise stores in the Middle East and South Africa. More information regarding Claire's is available at corporate.claires.com .

MEDIA CONTACTS

Claire's

Katie Settle

Katie.settle@claires.com

ASDA

Victoria Pourzand

Victoria.Pourzand@asda.co.uk

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2035377/Claires_2023_Spring_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2035378/Claires_2023_Spring_2.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2035379/Claires_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Claire's