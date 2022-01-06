CLAIRE'S LAUNCHES SAME-DAY CLICK & COLLECT ACROSS U.K. AND U.S.

New offering strengthens Claire's omnichannel leadership, making it easier to shop

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global fashion brand Claire's Stores, Inc. announces a same-day Click & Collect offering, now available at Claire's store locations in the United Kingdom and United States. As Claire's innovates its digital offerings to expand upon its multi-dimensional shopping experience and operational excellence, the brand believes Click & Collect in the U.K. and same-day Buy Online, Pick Up In-Store (BOPIS) in the U.S. allows it to drive a frictionless, digital-first engagement for customers to shop anywhere, anytime.

For nearly 50 years, Claire's has welcomed customers into a vibrant world where they can have fun and focus on self-expression. The brand is committed to becoming the most engaging customer-centric digital destination for discovery, inspiration and purchase of fashion jewelry and accessories. As part of Claire's digital transformation and drive to meet new and current customer demand and convenience, Claire's engaged Salesforce for the launch of a new order management system, followed by the same-day Click & Collect and BOPIS offerings. Claire's same-day Click & Collect is powered by one of the first custom in-store pickup apps created by Salesforce, enabling a streamlined omnichannel customer experience that builds on Claire's leadership.

Click & Collect integrates Claire's online and in-store experiences, adding to the brand's robust portfolio of omnichannel services and creating a more seamless shopping experience for customers, allowing for richer, more meaningful connections and personalization at scale. Same-day Click & Collect leverages the brand's store inventory and provides greater convenience for the customer with pick up in four hours or less within the U.K. and two hours or less within the U.S., so customers can get what is needed to feel inspired, celebrate and express themselves.

Same-day Click & Collect and BOPIS were rolled out within the U.K. and U.S. in November, providing additional convenience for customers this holiday season, and is expected to be followed by the Republic of Ireland and France. To shop, customers can select "Pick-Up" as their delivery method in the shopping bag. They will be notified via email when the order is ready for pick-up. To learn more about Click & Collect in the U.K., visit www.claires.com/click-and-collect/ and BOPIS in the U.S., visit www.claires.com/us/buy-online-pick-up-in-store/.

About Claire's Stores, Inc.

Claire's Stores, Inc. is a fully integrated, global fashion brand powerhouse committed to inspiring self-expression through the creation and delivery of exclusive, well-curated products and experiences. For over 50 years, Claire's has been a destination for the curious, creative and influential and an industry-leader in ear piercing services, delivering a trendsetting assortment of fashion products and accessories that help young people worldwide style and define themselves. Through its global brands, Claire's® and Icing®, the company delivers an immersive, omnichannel shopping experience with owned and concession stores throughout North America and Europe as well as franchise stores in the Middle East and South Africa. More information regarding Claire's is available at www.clairestores.com .

About Salesforce

Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies of every size and industry to digitally transform and create a 360° view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce, visit: www.salesforce.com.

Any unreleased services or features referenced in this or other press releases or public statements are not currently available and may not be delivered on time or at all. Customers who purchase Salesforce applications should make their purchase decisions based upon features that are currently available. Salesforce has headquarters in San Francisco, with offices in Europe and Asia, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "CRM." For more information, please visit https://www.salesforce.com , or call 1-800-NO-SOFTWARE.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Katie Settle, Claire's Stores, Inc.

Katie.Settle@claires.com

Tel: +44 (0) 1212 507 922

Michelle Cushen, Salesforce

mcushen@salesforce.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1631509/Claires_Stores_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Claire's Stores