CKPower Expands RECs Operations to Accelerate Global Clean Energy Adoption

BANGKOK, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CK Power Public Company Limited (SET: CKP), one of Southeast Asia's largest producers of electricity from renewable sources, is expanding its Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) business to support the accelerating global transition toward clean energy and strengthened sustainability commitments. This strategic move is aimed at promoting broader renewable energy adoption and supporting businesses in reducing greenhouse gas emissions over the long term.

The solar cells of Bangkhenchai Company Limited (BKC).

Mr. Thanawat Trivisvavet, Managing Director, CK Power Public Company Limited, said, "RECs are an important tool for businesses to demonstrate their use of renewable energy and meet science-based emissions reduction targets. They enable companies to offset carbon footprints and achieve their sustainability goals with confidence. Since 2022, CKPower has been actively involved in RECs trading through its subsidiary, Bangkhenchai Company Limited (BKC), registering renewable energy projects on trading platforms in partnership with Innopower Company Limited, a subsidiary of EGAT. To date, CKPower has delivered over 39,660.46 RECs to clients committed to decarbonizing their operations."

In 2024, CKPower further advanced its RECs initiative by exploring opportunities from its run-of-river hydropower plant, Xayaburi Power Company Limited (XPCL), located in the Lao PDR. The company has signed an agreement with Mekha V Company Limited (a subsidiary of PTT Public Company Limited) to evaluate RECs integration via the ReAcc platform. This effort aims to support multinational corporations in embedding clean energy into their supply chains.

CKPower's renewable energy strategy also includes new solar projects totaling 13 MW, developed in partnership with Bangkok Expressway and Metro Public Company Limited (BEM). The first of these projects is expected to begin commercial operation in early 2025. Additionally, BKC signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) under the Feed-in Tariff (FiT) program for a 6 MW solar project, scheduled for operation by 2027.

With a clear roadmap to reach over 95% renewable energy in its portfolio by 2043, CKPower is also committed to achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 through innovation, energy efficiency, and sustainability awareness across its value chain.

Mr. Thanawat concluded, "Renewable energy is the foundation of a sustainable future. Through our RECs initiatives and clean energy projects, we empower companies around the world to fulfill their sustainability commitments while fostering a resilient energy ecosystem."

"CKPower – Renewable Electricity for a Sustainable Future"

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2653697/Pic_03_CKPower_Advances_Renewable_Energy_Delivery_Expands_REC_Business.jpg