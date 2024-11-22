CKGSB Publishes 2024 ESG and Social Innovation Report Showcasing Progress on Driving Responsible Management Education

BEIJING, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 21, 2024, Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business (CKGSB) released its 2024 ESG and Social Innovation Report at its event "ESG Strategies Conference: Insights for Business Transition" hosted in Shanghai in collaboration with the European Chamber of Commerce in China, witnessed by nearly 100 ESG-minded multinational business executives.

As the second edition of the school's English-language ESG report, this report outlines CKGSB's achievements and progress in the past two years in promoting sustainable business practices, fostering social innovation, and offering solutions to humanity's common challenges as part of its broader mission to lead and drive responsible business education.

It emphasizes the school's role in reshaping the future of management education through efforts in integrating ESG factors into its research and insights, programs and courses for decision-makers, strategic partnerships and dialogues, as well as institutional practices, which in return allows it to nurture responsible business leaders for society.

"Our approach to management education is rooted in the belief that businesses can and should be a force for good," stated Li Haitao, Dean and Dean's Distinguished Chair Professor of Finance of CKGSB. "CKGSB remains steadfast in its mission to developing leaders who are not only successful in their business endeavors, but also mindful of their responsibilities towards society and the environment." CKGSB Professor of Marketing Zhu Rui, who drives the school's efforts in teaching business for good, echoed Dean Li in saying, "Our goal is to empower companies, big or small, to seamlessly integrate ESG considerations into their core strategies and operations."

The 2024 ESG and Social Innovation Report follows the seven principles of and has been submitted to the United Nations' Principles for Responsible Management Education (PRME), a platform designed to promote responsible management practices for the benefit of society and our planet. It is now available for download on CKGSB's website.

Looking forward, CKGSB will continue driving progress on responsible management education and contribute to a more sustainable and equitable future.

