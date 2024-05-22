CKGSB and Cartier Partner to Empower Women Impact Entrepreneurs

SHENZHEN, China, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business (CKGSB) and Cartier International are proud to announce a groundbreaking Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) aimed at empowering women entrepreneurs to drive impactful change.

This historic partnership marks the first collaboration between a leading Chinese business school and the luxury brand, built upon shared values and a commitment to fostering impact entrepreneurship and business for good. Leveraging CKGSB's expertise in business education and social innovation, alongside Cartier's passion for supporting impact entrepreneurship, the MOU sets the stage for joint initiatives focused on enhancing women's business strategies, governance practices, and sustainable social and environmental development, such as joint programs, academic research and forums.

CKGSB's Dean and Dean's Distinguished Chair Professor of Finance Li Haitao expressed the school's belief in empowering women through social innovation. "Closing the gender gap requires meaningful collaboration involving the private sector, governments, multilateral and non-profit institutions, and civil society, which we refer to as social innovation at CKGSB. We strongly believe that, through social innovation, we can empower women and help to achieve the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals. Against this backdrop, we are proud to contribute our expertise in entrepreneurship, innovation, leadership and impact-driven businesses in support of women leaders, and to collaborate with Cartier in powering these leaders to create a positive ripple effect in society."

Cyrille Vigneron, President and CEO of Cartier, shared his enthusiasm for this collaboration, emphasizing Cartier's continued commitment to support women impact entrepreneurs to reach their full potential and multiply their collective impact. "At Cartier, we believe in the importance of collective actions to deliver change, for good. That is why we are excited to kick off the collaboration with the Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business (CKGSB) and the Cartier Women Initiative. This tailored program aims at offering women entrepreneurs in China additional academic and mentoring support to increase their positive development and impact," said Cyrille Vigneron.

The partnership agreement was signed by Dean Li Haitao and Cyrille Vigneron and announced at the Cartier Women's Initiative Awards Ceremony held on May 22, 2024 in Shenzhen, China.

Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business (CKGSB) is China's first privately-funded, research-intensive and not-for-profit business school, dedicated to developing business leaders with a global vision, sense of social responsibility, innovative mindset, and the ability to lead with empathy and compassion.

A reference in the world of luxury, Cartier through its Cartier Women's Initiative program, strives to shine a light on women impact entrepreneurs and provide them with the necessary financial, social and human capital support to grow their businesses and build their leadership skills.