CJPF Unveils Special Video Featuring Mitsuboshi Keito, Chosen by Luxury Brands Worldwide

TOKYO, March 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cool Japan Public-Private Partnership Platform (CJPF) in the Cabinet Office, the Government of Japan, aims to promote the appeal of Japan to the world through a special video highlighting Mitsuboshi Keito Co., Ltd., a wool textile manufacturer in Gifu Prefecture, Japan. In the video, overseas CJ producers explore the appeal of Mitsuboshi Keito, garnering global attention from around the world, from their unique and international perspectives.

Special video: https://youtu.be/iJzGJdf3j1w

Bishu, which produces about 70 percent of the woolen textiles in Japan, is a region abundant in nature in the Kiso River basin. Taking advantage of the soft waters of the Kiso River, the woolen textile industry has flourished there since the olden times. The region is characterized by highly specialized companies working together in each step of the manufacturing process, from basic yarn to final textiles.

Mitsuboshi Keito has been manufacturing high-quality fabrics for men's suits in the Bishu area. Their high-density weaving technique is the fruit of the labor of outstanding craftsmen that has been cultivated over a history of more than 130 years. The exquisite texture and delicate colors that are the result of this sophisticated weaving technique are used by the LVMH Group and other leading brands around the world, particularly in Europe. Their planning ability to quickly materialize designers' ideas and their ability to rapidly respond and provide samples have also earned them a high level of credibility.

They also focus on sustainability, and have launched "ReBirth WOOL," which reproduces woolen products collected and recycled from general consumers. The company continues to evolve as they combine traditions with the latest technologies. Please see the special video to learn about Mitsuboshi Keito, the leader of the fashion of the future.

About Mitsuboshi Keito Co., Ltd.

Since its founding in 1887, the company has been engaged in the planning and manufacturing of textile materials for apparel, as well as developing its own brand business. Focusing on natural materials, it produces fabrics that bring out the unique characteristics of cashmere, silk, wool, mohair, and other fibers.