CJ Foods Launches "bibigo to go" Delivery Brand to Service Growing Demand for Delicious Korean Meals

The delivery food brand offers popular Korean meals made with CJ's bibigo products through Uber Eats, Deliveroo and Just Eat

CJ runs a pop-up in Shoreditch to showcase the delivery menu along with its K-food products sold in retail channels across the country

LONDON, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CJ Foods, a business unit of South Korea-based CJ CheilJedang, launched an online delivery food service "bibigo to go" to introduce their delicious Korean menu to British consumers. The service is available on Uber Eats, Deliveroo and Just Eat and was developed by – and is operated in partnership with – Peckwater Brands, a UK delivery franchise and virtual brand company.

bibigo to go Korean foods Consumers are enjoying delicious Korean foods at the bibigo to go pop-up in Shoreditch, London

The menu includes popular Korean foods such as Mandu (Korean dumpling), Korean-style fried chicken, Bibimbap, fried rice, Japchae noodles, Tteokbokki, Kimchi and Korean sauces as well as fries, topped with Korean flavours. All menu items are made with CJ's bibigo Korean food products. CJ Foods plans to change the menu every six months based on consumer preferences.

The company also runs a bibigo pop-up in Shoreditch, London during November 2023 to give consumers firsthand experience of its Korean food products. The shop sells the bibigo to go delivery menu and other bibigo products such as plant-based Mandu, Gimbap, Kimchi spring rolls and so on. Visitors can take Instagrammable selfies at the photo booth with a "Bapsang (traditional Korean dinner table)" background and enjoy promotional goodies and events. There will also be showcase sessions for retail buyers. Buyers will be invited to join the event at the Pup Up to see and taste what bibigo has to offer to their customers.

"With the rising popularity of K-culture, a growing number of consumers in the UK are looking to enjoy a taste of K-food," said Hank Shin, Head of UK Business at CJ Foods. "We believe the convenient bibigo to go delivery service and Pop Up will be great platforms for consumers to experience our delicious K-food products."

CJ Foods established its UK subsidiary in 2022 to expand the business in Europe. Under the bibigo brand, it offers a wide range of tasty Korean food products to UK consumers through many retail channels including ASDA and Ocado. Starting with the UK, CJ Foods aims to spread the taste of Korean cuisine across Europe.

About bibigo

Launched in 2010, bibigo is a global Korean food brand of CJ Foods. Aiming to enrich today's busy and demanding life, bibigo delivers K-food and culture to dinner tables worldwide under the new slogan "bibigo, live delicious." To bibigo, warm and delicious food is not just a meal, but a way to make life taste better. With its high-quality food products rooted in Korean passion, bibigo helps consumers make the most out of every moment.

The brand line-up includes a full assortment of snacks, appetisers and meal items. bibigo products are sold across over 70 countries globally, and the brand's signature item "Mandu (Korean-style dumpling)" is sold in around 50,000 stores across 6 continents. Inspired by authentic recipes, bibigo makes the tastes of Korean cuisine accessible with popular offerings in most major grocery chains.

bibigo is the official sponsor of THE CJ CUP, a PGA TOUR regular-season tournament, and the first-ever global marketing partner of the LA Lakers to share Korean food culture with sports fans around the world.

For more information, visit https://bibigo.co.uk/

About CJ Foods

CJ Foods, a business unit of CJ CheilJedang, is a global food company delivering a variety of products ranging from foodstuffs and frozen/chilled foods to appetisers. As the largest food company in Korea with global sales of 11.1 trillion KRW in 2022, CJ Foods is now leading the globalisation of Korean food with its fast-growing bibigo brand. Under bibigo, CJ currently focuses on seven delicious Global Strategic Products of K-food, including Mandu (Korean-style dumpling), chicken, processed rice, Korean sauce, Kimchi, Gim (seaweed), and roll to global consumers. The company operates over 60 sites in multiple regions worldwide including South Korea, the U.S. (Schwan's Company), China, Japan, Southeast Asia, Europe, and Oceania.

For more information, visit https://www.cj.co.kr/en/about/business/food

About CJ CheilJedang

CJ CheilJedang is a South Korea-based food & bio company operating globally. Founded in 1953 as the first Korean sugar manufacturer, it is now a leading global food player with brands such as bibigo. It also provides advanced bio products including feed and food additives made by its cutting-edge, fermentation-based bioengineering technologies. The company recorded sales of 30 trillion KRW in 2022. CJ CheilJedang is part of CJ Group, an international company in the fields of Food & Food Services, Bio & Pharma, Entertainment & Media, and Retail & Logistics.

For more information, visit https://www.cj.co.kr/en

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2266773/Photo1_bibigo_to_go_Korean_foods.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2266774/Photo2_Consumers_are_enjoying_delicious_Korean_foods_at_the_bibigo_to_go_pop_up_in_Shoreditch__Londo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2240355/4383024/CJ_Foods_Logo.jpg