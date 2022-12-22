CJ 4DPLEX's ScreenX and 4DX Break U.S. Domestic Opening Weekend Box Office Records with the Premiere of AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER

20th Century Studios and Lightstorm Entertainment's sequel is the Best Domestic Opening Weekend Ever for 4DX and the Best Opening Weekend for ScreenX in 2022

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CJ 4DPLEX, the world's leading producer of premium film formats and cinema technologies, announced that 20th Century Studios, Lightstorm Entertainment and James Cameron's "Avatar: The Way of Water" has broken domestic opening weekend box office records for both of CJ 4DPLEX's premium formats 4DX and ScreenX.

"Avatar: The Way of Water" box office highlights across the CJ 4DPLEX network include:

4DX's highest domestic opening weekend ever with $1.87 million on 59 screens

on 59 screens ScreenX's highest domestic opening weekend in 2022 with $1.17 million on 84 screens (and the second-best opening weekend ever)

In "Avatar: The Way of Water" audiences experience the lush lands of Pandora in ScreenX's visually immersive panoramic format with 58 minutes of exclusive story enhancing imagery on over 350 screens worldwide. 4DX's multi-sensory technology submerges audiences into the action of the film by utilizing over 21 unique motion and environmental effects and is available on over 780 4DX screens worldwide.

"'Avatar: The Way of Water' showcases premium formats in a way no other film has done prior, said Don Savant, CEO & President, CJ 4DPLEX America. "James Cameron, 20th Century Studios and Lightstorm Entertainment have created a magical world that is heightened with premium cinematic experiences like 4DX and ScreenX."

"Avatar: The Way of Water" continues to play globally across 4DX and ScreenX theaters.

"Avatar: The Way of Water" Synopsis :

Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, "Avatar: The Way of Water" begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive and the tragedies they endure.

Directed by James Cameron, "Avatar: The Way of Water" stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, Giovanni Ribisi and Kate Winslet. Screenplay by James Cameron & Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver. Story by James Cameron & Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver & Josh Friedman & Shane Salerno. The film's producers are James Cameron and Jon Landau, with David Valdes and Richard Baneham serving as executive producers. "Avatar: The Way of Water" is now playing in theaters.

About CJ 4DPLEX :

CJ 4DPLEX is a leading, next-generation cinema technology company, headquartered in Seoul with international offices in Los Angeles and Beijing. The company has created innovative film technologies for theaters worldwide that include 'ScreenX', '4DX', and '4DX Screen' for consumers to experience films in ways that were never before possible.

CJ 4DPLEX is a part of the CJ Group conglomerate that also includes entertainment powerhouses CJ CGV, the fifth largest theater chain in the world, and CJ ENM (CJ Entertainment & Media), who produced the Academy Award®, Golden Globe® and SAG Awards winning film, "Parasite". CJ 4DPLEX was named Most Innovative Company of 2017 and 2019 in Live Events by Fast Company, and the technology has been recognized with Silver at the Edison Awards in the Media and Visual Communications-Entertainment category in 2015 and 2018.

ScreenX is the world's first multi-projection cinema with an immersive 270-degree field of view. By expanding the image beyond the frame and onto the walls of the theatre, ScreenX places the audience directly at the center of the story, creating a visually immersive viewing experience unlike any other. To date, there are over 349 ScreenX auditoriums around the world in 38 countries.

4DX provides moviegoers with a multi-sensory cinema-going experience, allowing audiences to connect with movies through motion, vibration, water, wind, snow, lightning, scents, and other special effects that enhance the visuals on-screen. Each 4DX auditorium incorporates motion-based seating synchronized with more than 21 different effects and optimized by a team of skilled editors. To date, there are over 783 4DX auditoriums around the world, spanning over 69 countries.

4DXScreen is a powerful combination of our super premium immersive theatre technologies of ScreenX and 4DX in one auditorium, creating a never-before-seen experience for cinemagoers. To date, there are 42 4DXScreens installed around the globe.

