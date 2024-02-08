CJ 4DPLEX's Premium Format 4DX Surpasses $49.6 Million in 2023 in the U.S. Market Topping Previous Year's Box Office

Driven by Blockbuster Releases The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Avatar: The Way of Water and Spider-Man™: Across the Spider-Verse

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CJ 4DPLEX , the world's leading producer of premium film formats and cinema technologies, announced today that revenue for their 4DX multisensory auditoriums have reached a record-breaking $49.6 million at the U.S. box office, exceeding 2022's box office by five percent.

To date, there's been a notable increase in the number of movie-goers attending the premium 4DX format nationwide, with a per screen average of $937,000 across 53 4DX screens. This year particularly saw a remarkable surge, due to the release of 46 movie titles, leaving no shortage of options for cinema enthusiasts.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie emerged as the top 4DX performer of the past year, raking in an impressive $6.9 million at the U.S. 4DX box office. Other notable titles that surpassed CJ 4DPLEX's box office targets include Avatar: The Way of Water ($5.6 million) and Oscar®-nominated and critically acclaimed film, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse ($2.8 million).

"We are thrilled to share that CJ 4DPLEX's premium 4DX theaters achieved exceptional success in the U.S. market in 2023," said Don Savant, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX America. "Our commitment to delivering cutting-edge 4DX technology to our consumers is making a significant impact on the entertainment landscape as well as driving an important audience sector, Gen Y & Z, to our exhibitor partner's theaters with our dynamic experience."

22 of the 53 4DX locations nationwide surpassed the $1 million mark at the box office. Regal Dania Pointe led the way with $2.2 million, boasting 26% of the entire complex's 2023 earnings. The remaining list of other movie theaters that performed exceptionally well in 2023 include:

Regal Fresno - $1.6 million (15% of the complex's revenue)

- (15% of the complex's revenue) Regal Union Square - $1.5 million (14% of the complex's revenue)

(14% of the complex's revenue) Regal Times Square - $1.5 million (26% of the complex's revenue)

(26% of the complex's revenue) Regal Kendall Village - $1.4 million (18% of the complex's revenue)

(18% of the complex's revenue) Regal UA King of Prussia - $1.4 million (17% of the complex's revenue)

(17% of the complex's revenue) Regal North Hollywood - $1.3 million (28% of the complex's revenue)

4DX is well poised for success in 2024 with a robust film slate. Upcoming 4DX titles include:

Sony Pictures' Madame Web ( February 14, 2024 )

( ) Warner Bros Pictures' Dune: Part Two ( March 1, 2024 )

( ) DreamWorks Animation's Kung Fu Panda 4 ( March 8, 2024 )

( ) Warner Bros. Pictures' Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire ( March 29, 2024 )

( ) Universal Pictures' The Fall Guy ( May 3, 2024 )

About CJ 4DPLEX:

CJ 4DPLEX is a leading, next-generation cinema technology company, headquartered in Seoul with international offices in Los Angeles and Beijing. The company has created innovative film technologies for theaters worldwide that include 'ScreenX', '4DX', and '4DX Screen' for consumers to experience films in ways that were never before possible.

CJ 4DPLEX is a part of the CJ Group conglomerate that also includes entertainment powerhouses CJ CGV, the fifth largest theater chain in the world, and CJ ENM (CJ Entertainment & Media), who produced the Academy Award®, Golden Globe® and SAG Awards winning film, "Parasite". CJ 4DPLEX was named Most Innovative Company of 2017 and 2019 in Live Events by Fast Company, and the technology has been recognized with Silver at the Edison Awards in the Media and Visual Communications-Entertainment category in 2015 and 2018.

ScreenX is the world's first multi-projection cinema with an immersive 270-degree field of view. By expanding the image beyond the frame and onto the walls of the theatre, ScreenX places the audience directly at the center of the story, creating a visually immersive viewing experience unlike any other. To date, there are over 357 ScreenX auditoriums around the world in 38 countries.

4DX provides moviegoers with a multi-sensory cinema-going experience, allowing audiences to connect with movies through motion, vibration, water, wind, snow, lightning, scents, and other special effects that enhance the visuals on-screen. Each 4DX auditorium incorporates motion-based seating synchronized with more than 21 different effects and optimized by a team of skilled editors. To date, there are over 787 4DX auditoriums around the world, spanning over 69 countries.

4DXScreen is a powerful combination of our super premium immersive theatre technologies of ScreenX and 4DX in one auditorium, creating a never-before-seen experience for cinemagoers. To date, there are 44 4DXScreens installed around the globe.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1848860/4538168/4DX_Logo.jpg