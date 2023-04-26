CJ 4DPLEX's 4DX Smashes Box Office Records with the Release of Illumination, Nintendo and Universal Pictures' The Super Mario Bros. Movie

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is the Highest Grossing Animated film in 4DX's history in the Domestic Marketplace and across Europe

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CJ 4DPLEX, the world's leading producer of premium film formats and cinema technologies, announced today that Illumination, Nintendo and Universal Pictures' The Super Mario Bros. Movie has become the highest grossing animation film ever released in 4DX, both domestically and in Europe.

To date, domestically, the film has grossed over $6.3 million on 58 4DX premium theaters, bolstering a per screen average of $108,000.

4DX

In Europe, The Super Mario Bros. Movie has now tallied over $8.6 million at the box office with the region's top performer, the UK, which generated over $2.4 million with a per screen average of $67k and takes the title as the highest box office performer of any premium format on its opening weekend. Other notable markets include France, with a box office of $2.1M with a PSA of $50k, Switzerland, $1.3 million and a PSA of $88k and Belgium, $528k with a PSA of $88k.

"Reaching the top of the animated film charts domestically and in Europe is an incredible accomplishment for our cinematic enhancing 4DX theaters," said Don Savant, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX America. "We're thankful to have Universal Pictures, Nintendo and Chris Meledandri and Illumination's creative collaboration to fully immerse movie-goers into our 4DX experience that explores the magical world of Super Mario in a momentous way."

Exhibitors were equally elated with the performance of 4DX. Stuart Crane, VP of Film at the Cineworld Group said: "We are delighted by the opening of The Super Mario Bros. Movie in the United Kingdom. It's a real testament to the power cinema has to draw in audiences of all ages. And I was especially blown away by the incredible numbers delivered by our 4DX screens."

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is scheduled to continue its run in 4DX's state-of-the-art theaters worldwide, with several territories set to open in the coming weeks, including Korea and Japan.

About CJ 4DPLEX:

CJ 4DPLEX is a leading, next-generation cinema technology company, headquartered in Seoul with international offices in Los Angeles and Beijing. The company has created innovative film technologies for theaters worldwide that include 'ScreenX', '4DX', and '4DX Screen' for consumers to experience films in ways that were never before possible.

CJ 4DPLEX is a part of the CJ Group conglomerate that also includes entertainment powerhouses CJ CGV, the fifth largest theater chain in the world, and CJ ENM (CJ Entertainment & Media), who produced the Academy Award®, Golden Globe® and SAG Awards winning film, "Parasite". CJ 4DPLEX was named Most Innovative Company of 2017 and 2019 in Live Events by Fast Company, and the technology has been recognized with Silver at the Edison Awards in the Media and Visual Communications-Entertainment category in 2015 and 2018.

ScreenX is the world's first multi-projection cinema with an immersive 270-degree field of view. By expanding the image beyond the frame and onto the walls of the theatre, ScreenX places the audience directly at the center of the story, creating a visually immersive viewing experience unlike any other. To date, there are over 357 ScreenX auditoriums around the world in 38 countries.

4DX provides moviegoers with a multi-sensory cinema-going experience, allowing audiences to connect with movies through motion, vibration, water, wind, snow, lightning, scents, and other special effects that enhance the visuals on-screen. Each 4DX auditorium incorporates motion-based seating synchronized with more than 21 different effects and optimized by a team of skilled editors. To date, there are over 787 4DX auditoriums around the world, spanning over 69 countries.

4DXScreen is a powerful combination of our super premium immersive theatre technologies of ScreenX and 4DX in one auditorium, creating a never-before-seen experience for cinemagoers. To date, there are 44 4DXScreens installed around the globe.

About The Super Mario Bros. Movie:

For the first time, the iconic global entertainment brands Illumination and Nintendo join forces to create The Super Mario Bros. Movie, a new, big-screen adventure starring one of pop culture's most prominent plumbers of the past four decades.

Based on the world of Nintendo's Mario games, the film invites audiences into a vibrant, thrilling new universe unlike any created before in an action-packed, exuberant cinematic comedy event.

While working underground to fix a water main, Brooklyn plumbers Mario (Chris Pratt; Jurassic World and The LEGO Movie franchises) and brother Luigi (Charlie Day; It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) are transported down a mysterious pipe and wander into a magical new world. But when the brothers are separated, Mario embarks on an epic quest to find Luigi.

With the assistance of a Mushroom Kingdom resident Toad (Keegan-Michael Key; The Lion King) and some training from the strong-willed ruler of the Mushroom Kingdom, Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy;The Queen's Gambit), Mario taps into his own power.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie features an extraordinary comedic cast, including Jack Black (Jumanji films) as Bowser, Seth Rogen (Neighbors franchise) as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen (Portlandia, Saturday Night Live) as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson (American Dad!, Family Guy) as Kamek and Sebastian Maniscalco (Green Book) as Spike, plus a special voice appearance by Charles Martinet, who has voiced the characters of Mario and Luigi in the Super Mario games for more than 30 years.

The film is directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic (collaborators on Teen Titans Go!, Teen Titans Go! To the Movies) from a screenplay by Matthew Fogel (Minions: The Rise of Gru, The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part).

From Nintendo and Illumination—creator of the global blockbuster Despicable Me, Minions, Sing and The Secret Life of Pets franchises—The Super Mario Bros. Movie is produced by Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri p.g.a. and by Nintendo's Representative Director and Fellow Shigeru Miyamoto, the creator of Mario, after more than six years of close bond and discussions between the two. The film is co-financed by Universal Pictures and Nintendo and will be released worldwide by Universal Pictures.

