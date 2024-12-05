Bang is the youngest ever CEO to be appointed within the CJ Group of Companies

SEOUL, South Korea and HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CJ 4DPLEX, the world's leading producer of premium film formats and cinema technologies, announced today it has appointed Jun Bang as CEO. Bang is the youngest ever appointed CEO within the CJ Group of companies, also making him amongst the youngest executives to hold the position within Korea's major conglomerate companies. His ascent at the company comes after the executive spearheaded several key initiatives and played a key role in the rapid success of the global entertainment company.

CJ 4DPLEX Appoints Jun Bang as New CEO

Bang was the key architect in building the company's alternative content business. The company now produces and distributes nearly 20 original films a year, including various concert films of major Pop, K-Pop and J-Pop artists, and has also showcased the first theatrical live broadcast of sports in ScreenX, offering the Korean Baseball Organization's playoff series in the multi-screen format early this fall.

He was also instrumental in building the ScreenX VFX Production and Creative Studio, which houses nearly 100 visual artists, and has allowed the ScreenX format to significantly increase its content slate to encompass all major Hollywood blockbusters as well as local tentpole projects in major global markets. Bang has also been a key executive, helping shape the company's business strategy and growth by serving as a member of the executive management group of CJ CGV.

Bang most recently served as the COO of Content & Marketing where he headed original content investment, film and new media business operations, global marketing, and theatrical distribution at CJ 4DPLEX.

Bang has been with CJ 4DPLEX since 2018. Before leading the Content Division at CJ 4DPLEX, he was Senior Director, Content Business Innovation where he oversaw content investment and distribution strategies as well as ScreenX and 4DX studio operations. Prior to joining CJ, Bang served in roles spanning innovation strategy, new biz development and administration in various industries and markets.

"Transitioning into the role of CEO at CJ 4DPLEX, I am excited to lead the company in its next phase during a pivotal moment in cinematic entertainment," said Jun Bang, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX. "With all the recent momentum our theaters have recently received, we will aggressively expand all facets of our operation as more and more moviegoers look to experience 4DX and ScreenX theaters around the world."

Headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, CJ 4DPLEX operates revolutionary film technologies for theaters worldwide including the multi-sensory 4DX format and the panoramic ScreenX format. CJ 4DPLEX is part of the CJ Group conglomerate that also includes entertainment powerhouses CJ ENM and the fifth largest cinema chain in the world, CJ CGV. CJ 4DPLEX is a subsidiary of CJ CGV.

"We are thrilled Jun is taking the helm at CJ 4DPLEX at this exciting time for the company," said Don Savant, CEO & President of CJ 4DPLEX America. "Jun's leadership in developing alternative concert music content for global cinema and expanding our VFX studio to enhance our Hollywood and local productions has been a game changer for the cinema industry, which is fighting to differentiate cinema from home and streaming."

As the world's first multi-projection cinema, ScreenX is a cutting-edge cinematic technology that expands specially selected sequences of the film onto the left-and-right-side walls of the auditorium. The 270-degree field of view creates a virtual reality-like setting with cinema quality resolution. There are over 420 ScreenX auditoriums around the world in 40 countries.

4DX pushes the conventional boundaries of cinema by offering a multi-sensory experience, integrating motion-based seating synchronized with over 21 distinct effects. Through motion, vibration, water, wind, snow, lightning, scents, and various other special effects, 4DX's state-of-the-art technology immerses audiences into the action of the film through these effects-enhancing features. To date, there are over 800 4DX auditoriums around the world, spanning over 70 countries.

About CJ 4DPLEX:

CJ 4DPLEX is a leading, next-generation cinema technology company, headquartered in Seoul with international offices in Los Angeles and Beijing. The company has created innovative film technologies for theaters worldwide that include 'ScreenX', '4DX', and 'Ultra 4DX' for consumers to experience films in ways that were never before possible.

CJ 4DPLEX is a part of the CJ Group conglomerate that also includes entertainment powerhouses CJ CGV, the fifth largest theater chain in the world, and CJ ENM (CJ Entertainment & Media), who produced the Academy Award®, Golden Globe® and SAG Awards winning film, "Parasite".

ScreenX is the world's first multi-projection cinema with an immersive 270 degree field of view. By expanding the image beyond the frame and onto the walls of the theater, ScreenX places the audience directly at the center of the story, creating a visually immersive viewing experience unlike any other. To date, there are over 370 ScreenX auditoriums around the world in 40 countries.

4DX provides moviegoers with a multi-sensory cinema-going experience, allowing audiences to connect with movies through motion, vibration, water, wind, snow, lightning, scents, and other special effects that enhance the visuals on-screen. Each 4DX auditorium incorporates motion-based seating synchronized with more than 21 different effects and optimized by a team of skilled editors. To date, there are over 790 4DX auditoriums around the world, spanning over 70 countries.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2573944/Jun_Bang_CJ_4DPLEX.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1821085/CJ_4DPLEX_Logo.jpg