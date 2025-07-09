Civil Society Shaping a Reparative Future for Africa

MALABO, Equatorial Guinea, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 7, 2025, the Civil Society Forum of the African Union's Economic, Social, and Cultural Council (ECOSOCC) and the 2025 Interregional Dialogue of Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) commenced at the Sipopo International Conference Center in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea. The forum's key points will be included in the final communiqué of the 47th Ordinary Session of the African Union Executive Council, held under the 2025 theme: "Justice for Africans and People of African Descent Through Reparations", scheduled for July 11–13, 2025.

Kwesi Pratt Jr.

The panel discussion "The Role of Civil Society in a Future Rooted in Reparative Justice" brought together over 200 participants and served as a foundational dialogue of the forum. Central to the debates—both in formal sessions and informal discussions—were potential mechanisms for colonial reparations to African nations by former colonizing powers.

Thus, the basic reparations model involves calculating the unpaid labor of enslaved Africans. Applying this framework to the transatlantic slave trade: if 12.5 million Africans worked for 10 years without pay, with an estimated historical wage of $5 per day, the total amounts to over $2 trillion—excluding interest and compound growth.

An alternative model assesses the resources extracted during the colonial period. Between 1880 and 1960, European powers extracted billions in agricultural products, minerals, and taxes. For instance, some estimates suggest Britain drained over £100 billion (in today's value) from India. Similar calculations for Africa place colonial extractions between $4 and $6 trillion, accounting for lost revenues, forced labor, and the long-term effects of chronic underinvestment.

Discussions also explored the possibility of establishing a Global Reparations Fund, financed through:

State contributions from former colonial powers,

from former colonial powers, Windfall taxes on corporations that profited from exploitation,

on corporations that profited from exploitation, Climate levies on polluters in Global North countries.

Kwesi Pratt Jr., a member of the International Coordinating Committee of the Pan-African Progressive Front and Director of Pan African Television, presented his book "History, Struggle, Politics, and the Case for Reparations" at the forum. Published in June 2025 with a foreword by Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama, the book offers a comprehensive study of the reparations movement, integrating historical, political, legal, and social perspectives. Pratt seeks to bridge the divides in reparations discourse, which often frames them as either a purely political, legal, or compensatory endeavor.

"No amount of money can repay the millions of lives lost in the transatlantic slave trade. Reparations are about restoring our world," Pratt stated. The book examines key historical milestones, such as the Pan-African Congresses, as well as contemporary initiatives like CARICOM's reparations campaign. It also provides practical guidance for civil society on mobilizing global support for reparative justice. Pratt expressed hope that his work would serve as a catalyst for a unified Pan-African movement, inspiring new generations of activists.

Dr. Catherine Brooks, Partnership Specialist at the UNDP's African Facility for Support to Inclusive Transitions (AFSA), highlighted that transitional periods—whether post-conflict or following unconstitutional government changes—present a unique opportunity to renegotiate social contracts.

Ambassador Amr Aljowaily, Director of the Citizens and Diaspora Directorate (CIDO) of the AU Commission, emphasized the institutional foundations of reparative justice. He referenced AU decisions that provide a mandate and framework for civil society organizations (CSOs) to operate.

"ECOSOCC and CIDO are platforms specifically designed to enable civil society to shape the Union's agenda. The Year's Theme is not a one-off event but a long-term commitment," stated Aljowaily, stressing the importance of partnerships, including collaboration with the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

Makmid Kamara, Executive Director of Reform Initiatives, called for replacing traditional human rights education with reparative education that acknowledges historical crimes against Africans.

"Reparative justice is not charity—it is a right. We must revive African consciousness, reconnect the continent with its diaspora, and restore stolen lands to their people," Kamara asserted, highlighting the psychosocial dimensions of reparations.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2728288/Kwesi_Pratt_Jr.jpg