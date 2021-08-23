CIVCO Radiotherapy to Exhibit In-Person and Virtually at ESTRO 2021

CORALVILLE, Iowa, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CIVCO Radiotherapy, the leading global provider of high quality, innovative, patient-centric radiotherapy solutions, will return to in-person exhibition, August 27 -31 in Madrid, Spain at the ESTRO 2021 (European Society for Radiotherapy & Oncology) meeting, booth 210. CIVCO RT will also participate in the annual congress with a virtual booth to support attendees who choose not to travel onsite.

"We are excited to be back live at ESTRO 2021 to have face to face conversations with our providers and to continue demonstrating solutions for improving patient care and outcomes," said Nat Geissel, President of CIVCO Radiotherapy. "The pandemic has deeply impacted the world and we are anxious to personally thank those that continued to focus on the mission-critical treatment of cancer patients during these difficult times."

CIVCO RT's current innovations and solutions focusing on improving patient comfort, wellness, and outcomes, before, during and after treatment will be available for demonstration.

Solstice™ SRS Immobilization System: Offers unique corrective pitch capability and positioning flexibility. It features customizable components that create a comfortable head and neck immobilization system to improve patient setup during hypofractionation treatment. Innovations in MR compatibility and thermoplastic for shoulder immobilization and reproducibility will be displayed.

Body Pro-Lok™ ONE SBRT Immobilization System: Features the only bridge on the market that allows variable height adjustment, and lateral and tilting offset, enabling the bridge and respiratory plate to adapt to the patient's natural posture and body type. A respiratory belt is available to provide pneumatic compression and immobilization to the abdominal region.

Comfort Marker 2.0 Patient Marking System: Brings a new level of comfort to the patient's radiotherapy treatment by applying reference points in a shallow manner to the upper dermis layer of skin, resulting in less pain to the patient. The reference point(s) may fade over time or can be removed easily with a laser treatment.

Universal Couchtop™ ProForm™ Head & Neck Immobilization for Proton Therapy: Features geometry that allows for direct access to effectively treat CNS patients. A homogeneous treatment area and soft gradient edges reduce beam degradation. The extension is quick and easy to attach and retains all the important benefits that the Universal Couchtop offers, including a rails-free treatment area. Many thermoplastic options will be displayed.

Adaptiiv Medical Technologies Inc .: Provides a regulated 3D printing software solution to create patient-specific medical accessories that is fully validated for use in radiation oncology. Patient-specific accessories reduce air gaps and hotspots, provide a superior fit compared to traditional methods, and improve treatment accuracy. Adaptiiv's solution eliminates the guesswork in plan verification because it is the only solution that integrates directly with the clinically commissioned TPS, allowing users to verify their plan against the patient-specific bolus prior to printing.

About CIVCO Radiotherapy

CIVCO Radiotherapy has over 35 years' experience developing, manufacturing and providing high-quality, innovative, patient-centric solutions in radiotherapy. These solutions include advanced patient immobilization and positioning hardware and consumables, fiducial markers, couchtops and overlays, software, patient care products and advanced 6DOF robotic patient positioning. Corporate information is available at www.CivcoRT.com.

For further information, please contact:

Shelli Locklear, Sr. Marketing Manager, at +1 319.248.6619 or Shelli.Locklear@CivcoRT.com

