CIVCO Radiotherapy Expands Proton Therapy Immobilization Solutions, Releases Universal Couchtop ProForm for Head & Neck Treatment

The ProForm Head & Neck Extension is quick and easy to attach and features a large, 121.5 cm junction-free and artifact-free treatment area. ProForm features geometry that allows for direct access to effectively treat CNS patients. A homogeneous treatment area with soft gradient edges reduce beam degradation. ProForm accepts a dedicated thermoplastic mask designed to meet the unique requirements of proton therapy.

ProForm follows the validation and release of the Universal Couchtop Rectangular Long Extension with IBA's Proteus®ONE and ProteusPLUS. IBA is the world leader in cutting-edge technology with unique expertise in the field of innovative proton therapy. Utilizing the Universal Couchtop allows dosimetric consistency with CT SIM, photon and proton treatment compatible models, leading to reduced clinic workflow.

"We are thrilled to offer the Universal Couchtop ProForm Head & Neck solution. Proton therapy is one of the most advanced forms of radiotherapy in the fight against cancer and CIVCO's Universal Couchtop is one of the most modern and comprehensive couchtop solutions for enabling those advanced treatments," said John Steffen, CIVCO's Director of Product Management.

The ProForm Head & Neck Solution and many ProtonSeries products will be on display in CIVCO's booth #1814 at the American Society of Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) Annual Meeting taking place September 15-17 in Chicago.

About CIVCO Radiotherapy

CIVCO Radiotherapy has over 35 years of experience in the radiation oncology industry and offers high-quality, innovative, patient-centric radiotherapy solutions. These solutions include couchtops and overlays for linear accelerators and imaging systems, advanced patient immobilization solutions, robotic patient positioning, advanced fiducial markers, and immobilization/positioning equipment and consumables. Corporate information is available at www.CivcoRT.com.

For further information, please contact:

Shelli Locklear, Sr. Marketing Manager, at +1 319-248-6619 or Shelli.Locklear@CivcoRT.com

