Cityzenith Launches New Investment Campaign on InfraShares

The new capital raise comes right on the heels of Cityzenith's successful Reg CF capital raise on the Republic investment platform , which reached its maximum funding limit of $1,070,000 in record time, two months ahead of schedule. The Reg CF round formally closed on November 1, 2019.

Founder and CEO Michael Jansen shared his reaction and discussed his company's plans for 2020. "We are pleased to have seen so much success so quickly and will use the new funds raised via Republic to expand operations rapidly in the UK/Europe, East Asia, India, and the Middle East, as well as scale our engineering and delivery capabilities to support our growing global project base. We have learned the value of crowdfunding as a significant financing strategy, and are excited to take the next step with InfraShares."

Brad Burgess , Senior Manager-Business Development, recently joined the company to spearhead enterprise sales and partner development, commented: "Since joining the company, it's been especially rewarding to witness the interest among the top architectural/engineering firms and smart building owners, who look at Digital Twins as a way to not only better manage their own projects/property portfolios, but as a (new) business opportunity to extend their service offerings. This includes managing properties after handover on behalf of their clients and tenants. It's a tremendous opportunity for everyone in the ecosystem to benefit!"

Cityzenith is based in Chicago, London, and New Delhi. The company's Smart World Pro™ Digital Twin platform was created for people designing, constructing, and managing complex, large-scale building projects, properties, and real estate portfolios.

