CityUHK rises to top 15 in THE Asia rankings, highlighting internationalisation and industry

HONG KONG, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- City University of Hong Kong (CityUHK) continued its upward trajectory in the latest 2026 Times Higher Education (THE) Asia University Rankings, placing 14th among 929 universities across Asia, up two places from last year. This achievement underscores the University's strong performance in teaching and research and reflects its steadily rising academic standing in the region.

In this year's rankings, CityUHK recorded improvements across several key performance indicators, including "Teaching", "Research Environment" and "Research Quality", demonstrating its ongoing commitment to teaching excellence, fostering a vibrant research environment and advancing high-impact research. In addition, the University ranked first in Hong Kong in the "International Outlook" indicator, further demonstrating its excellence in advancing internationalisation and promoting global academic collaboration.

Notably, CityUHK maintained a perfect score of 100 in the "Industry" indicator, highlighting its outstanding performance in knowledge transfer and collaboration with industry, and its success in translating research outcomes into impactful real-world applications that contribute to societal and economic development.

Overall, CityUHK has shown consistent progress across multiple assessment indicators, with notable improvement in "Teaching", while also recording steady gains in both "Research Environment" and "Research Quality", further consolidating its position as a leading research-intensive university in the region.

CityUHK remains committed to advancing innovative research and providing quality education, while actively promoting international collaboration and industry partnerships. The University has also been ranked the "Most International University in the World" by THE for three consecutive years (2024, 2025 and 2026), reflecting its excellence in attracting global talent and fostering cross-border academic exchanges.

The steady rise in this year's rankings further demonstrates CityUHK's strong competitiveness on the international higher education stage.