Citycon's Financial Statements, Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Report for 2022 published

Citycon Oyj's Financial Review for 2022 has been published today. The Financial Review includes the Report by the Board of Directors, Consolidated Financial Statements, Parent Company Financial Statements and Auditor's Report for the accounting period 1 January - 31 December 2022.

The Financial Statements are published in accordance with the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements. The format is Extensible Hypertext Markup Language (XHTML), and the Financial Statements have been labelled with XBRL tags. The ESEF-statement is unaudited. The Financial Statements as an XHTML file is attached to this release.



Citycon Oyj has also published its Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Report for 2022. The statements are prepared in accordance with the recommendations of the Finnish Corporate Governance Code published by the Finnish Securities Market Association.

The Financial Review, Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Report are attached to this release, and they are also available on the company's website at www.citycon.com.

For further information, please contact:

Sakari Järvelä

Vice President, Corporate Finance and Investor Relations

Tel. +358 50 387 8180

sakari.jarvela@citycon.com





