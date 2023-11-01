Citycon's Financial Reporting Schedule and AGM in 2024

HELSINKI, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CITYCON OYJ Stock Exchange Release 1 November 2023 at 21:00 hrs

Citycon Oyj's schedule of the financial reporting in 2024 is the following:



Year 2023 full-year Financial Report,

Financial Statements and

the Report by the Board of Directors Thursday 15 February 2024 after market close

Year 2024 three-month Interim Report Wednesday 15 May 2024 after market close

Year 2024 six-month Half-Yearly Report Wednesday 17 July 2024 after market close

Year 2024 nine-month Interim Report Wednesday 6 November 2024 after market close

Citycon Oyj's Annual General Meeting (AGM) 2024 will be held on Tuesday, 19 March 2024 starting at 12:00 noon. The notice to the AGM will be disclosed separately at a later date once the Board of Directors has convened the AGM. A shareholder is entitled to demand a matter for discussion at the AGM, if such matter falls under the competence of a General Meeting according to the Finnish Companies Act. A written request shall be provided to Citycon Oyj's Board of Directors by e-mail at legal@citycon.com or by mail addressed to Citycon Oyj, Legal/AGM, Piispansilta 9 A, FI-02230 Espoo, Finland by 31 January 2024.

For further information, please contact:

Sakari Järvelä

VP, Corporate Finance and Investor Relations

Tel. +358 50 387 8180

sakari.jarvela@citycon.com

Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of mixed-use real estate featuring modern, necessity-based retail with residential, office and municipal service spaces that enhance the communities in which they operate. Citycon is committed to sustainable property management in the Nordic region with assets that total approximately EUR 4.2 billion. Our centres are located in urban hubs in the heart of vibrant communities with direct connections to public transport and anchored by grocery, healthcare and other services that cater to the everyday needs of customers.

Citycon has investment-grade credit rating from Standard & Poor's (BBB-). Citycon's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.



