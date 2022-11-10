Citycon's Financial Reporting Schedule and AGM in 2023

HELSINKI, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Citycon Oyj's schedule of the financial reporting in 2023 is the following:

Year 2022 full-year Financial Report, Financial Statements and the Report by the Board of Directors

Thursday 16 February 2023 after market close Year 2023 three-month Interim Report Thursday 4 May 2023 after market close Year 2023 six-month Half-Yearly Report Tuesday 18 July 2023 after market close Year 2023 nine-month Interim Report Wednesday 1 November 2023 after market close

Citycon Oyj's Annual General Meeting (AGM) 2023 will be held on Tuesday, 21 March 2023 starting at 12:00 noon. The notice to the AGM will be disclosed separately at a later date once the Board of Directors has convened the AGM. A shareholder is entitled to demand a matter for discussion at the AGM, if such matter falls under the competence of a General Meeting according to the Finnish Companies Act. A written request shall be provided to Citycon Oyj's Board of Directors by e-mail at legal@citycon.com or by mail addressed to Citycon Oyj, Legal/AGM, Piispansilta 9 A, FI-02230 Espoo, Finland by 31 January 2023.

For further information, please contact:

Sakari Järvelä

VP, Corporate Finance and Investor Relations

Tel. +358 50 387 8180

sakari.jarvela@citycon.com

Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of mixed-use real estate featuring modern, necessity-based retail with residential, office and municipal service spaces that enhance the communities in which they operate. Citycon is committed to sustainable property management in the Nordic region with assets that total approximately EUR 4.5 billion. Our centres are located in urban hubs in the heart of vibrant communities with direct connections to public transport and anchored by grocery, healthcare and other services that cater to the everyday needs of customers.

Citycon has investment-grade credit ratings from Moody's (Baa3) and Standard & Poor's (BBB-). Citycon Oyj's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

www.citycon.com

SOURCE Citycon Oyj