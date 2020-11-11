Citycon welcomes new tenants across its Nordic portfolio
11 Nov, 2020, 08:04 GMT
HELSINKI, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --Citycon continues to expand and diversify the tenant mix of its necessity-based community centres. Since June, the company has signed and opened a multitude of new tenants in is centres across the Nordics, adding new and exciting elements for the customers.
"It is important for us to continuously develop and renew the offerings to our customers, also in a time of a pandemic. Therefore, we are thrilled to be welcoming all the new tenants, which offer new experiences and increase the service level for our customers. The new leases prove the attractivity of our centres which are placed in urban hubs, connected to public transport, close to where people live and work. In a nutshell: Our centres are future proof for tenants also in these difficult times", says Jussi Vyyryläinen, Vice President, Leasing at Citycon.
Here are a some of the new leases from past and upcoming months:
Finland:
- Myyrmanni in Vantaa
- Musti ja Mirri, a pet supply chain
- Sesonkipuoti (Seasonal Store), a Christmas-time pop-up store and café and year-round market and café from the beginning of 2021
- Koskikeskus in Tampere
- Blue Tomato, shop specialising in winter sport equipment
- new café concept Kuplis
- A pop-up youth space
- Columbus in Helsinki
- Lidl
- Kong Cha, bubble tea café
Sweden:
- Mölndal Galleria in Gothenburg
- Nordic Wellness will expand their fitness centre
- Aktiv fysio, the physiotherapy and rehabilitation clinic
- Sushi Yama, sushi restaurant
- Shopping centre Kista Galleria in Stockholm
- Bridge showroom: a test platform for small businesses
Denmark:
- Albertslund Centrum in Copenhagen
- A new fastfood concept, hairdresser and several exciting pop ups
- Strædet in Køge
- Fafla, art & craft supplies store
- 7-eleven, BENT, Godt Smil and Green Corner
Estonia:
- Rocca al Mare in Tallinn
- Apollo bookstore
- Kristiine in Tallinn
- Pet City, a pet supply shop
Norway:
- Linderud senter in Oslo
- public library
- Solsiden in Trondheim
- Polestar electric car pop up
Citycon is a leading owner, developer and manager of urban grocery-anchored shopping centres in the Nordic countries. The total value of the property portfolio managed by Citycon is approximately EUR 4.4 billion. Citycon is the leading shopping centre owner in Finland and among the market leaders in Norway, Sweden and Estonia. Citycon has also established a foothold in Denmark.
