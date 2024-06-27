Citycon Treasury B.V. Announces Home Member State Election

Company Announcement

Citycon Treasury B.V.

Hullenbergweg 300, 1101 BV Amsterdam, The Netherlands

(the "Issuer")

AMSTERDAM, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Re: Citycon Treasury B.V. - Home Member State Election

The Issuer hereby elects Ireland as its Home Member State for the purposes of the Transparency Directive.

For further information please contact:

Sakari Järvelä

Hullenbergweg 300,

Amsterdam,

the Netherlands

Tel: + 31 20 2170926

Email: sakari.jarvela@citycon.com

Website: https://www.citycon.com/investors/financing/citycon-treasury-bv