Citycon to publish its Interim Report for January-March 2020 on Thursday 23 April 2020 approximately at 9 am EEST

HELSINKI, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Citycon will publish its Interim Report for 1 January - 31 March 2020 on Thursday, 23 April 2020 approximately at 9 am EEST. The report will be available on Citycon's website immediately after publication.

Citycon's investor, analyst and press conference call and live audiocasting will begin one hour later at 10 am EEST. The audiocast can be participated by calling in and followed live on the following website: https://citycon.videosync.fi/2020-q1-results/register

Conference call numbers are:

Participants from Europe: +44-3333000804

Participants from the US: +1-6319131422

PIN: 52260832#

The audiocast will be recorded and it will be available afterwards on Citycon's website.

Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of urban, grocery-anchored shopping centres in the Nordic region, managing assets that total almost EUR 4.5 billion. Citycon is No. 1 shopping centre owner in Finland and among the market leaders in Norway, Sweden and Estonia. Citycon has also established a foothold in Denmark.

Citycon has investment-grade credit ratings from Moody's (Baa3) and Standard & Poor's (BBB-). Citycon Oyj's share is listed in Nasdaq Helsinki.

www.citycon.com

Further information:

Laura Jauhiainen

IR Director

Tel. +358-(0)40-823-9497

laura.jauhiainen@citycon.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/citycon-oyj/r/citycon-to-publish-its-interim-report-for-january-march-2020-on-thursday-23-april-2020-approximately,c3089542

SOURCE Citycon Oyj