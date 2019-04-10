Citycon to Publish its Interim Report for January-March 2019 on Wednesday, 17 April 2019 Approximately at 9 am EEST

CITYCON OYJ Investor News 10 April 2019 at 10:00 hrs

HELSINKI, Finland, April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Citycon will publish its Interim Report for 1 January – 31 March 2019 on Wednesday, 17 April 2019 approximately at 9 am EEST. The report will be available on Citycon's website immediately after publication.

Citycon's investor, analyst and press conference call and live audiocasting will begin one hour later at 10 am EEST. The audiocast can be participated by calling in and followed live on the following website: https://citycon.videosync.fi/2019-q1

Conference call numbers are:

Participants from Europe +44-333-300-08-04

Participants from the US +1-631-913-14-22

PIN: 99779953#

The audiocast will be recorded and it will be available afterwards on Citycon's website.

Espoo, 10 April 2019

CITYCON OYJ

Further information:

Mikko Pohjala

IR and Communications Director

Tel. +358-40-838-0709

mikko.pohjala@citycon.com

Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of urban, grocery-anchored shopping centres in the Nordic region, managing assets that total approximately EUR 4.5 billion. Citycon is No. 1 shopping centre owner in Finland and among the market leaders in Norway, Sweden and Estonia. Citycon has also established a foothold in Denmark.

Citycon has investment-grade credit ratings from Moody's (Baa2) and Standard & Poor's (BBB-). Citycon Oyj's share is listed in Nasdaq Helsinki.

www.citycon.com

