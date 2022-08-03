Citycon to publish its Half-Yearly Report for January-June 2022 on Wednesday, 10 August 2022 approximately at 8:30 p.m. EEST

ESPOO, Finland, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Citycon will publish its Half-Yearly Report for 1 January – 30 June 2022 Wednesday, 10 August 2022 approximately at 8:30 p.m. EEST. The report will be available on Citycon's website immediately after publication.

Citycon's investor, analyst and press conference call and live audiocast will be organized on 11 August 2022 at 10 a.m. EEST. The audiocast can be participated by calling in and followed live on the following website: https://citycon.videosync.fi/2022-q2

Conference call numbers are:

Participants from Europe +44 (0)330 165 3641

Participants from the US +1 646-828-8082

PIN: 181139

The audiocast will be recorded and it will be available afterwards on Citycon's website.

Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of mixed-use real estate featuring modern, necessity-based retail with residential, office and municipal service spaces that enhance the communities in which they operate. Citycon is committed to sustainable property management in the Nordic region with assets that total approximately EUR 4.5 billion. Our centres are located in urban hubs in the heart of vibrant communities with direct connections to public transport and anchored by grocery, healthcare and other services that cater to the everyday needs of customers.

Citycon has investment-grade credit ratings from Moody's (Baa3) and Standard & Poor's (BBB-). Citycon Oyj's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

