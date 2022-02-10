Citycon's Financial Statements 2021 to be published on Thursday, 17 February 2022 at approximately 9 am ETT

HELSINKI, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CITYCON OYJ Investor News 10 February 2022 at 12.15 hrs.

Citycon will publish its Financial Statements and Financial Statements Release for the 1 January – 31 December 2021 period as well as its Corporate Governance Statement on Thursday, 17 February 2022 at approximately 9 am EET. The reports will be available on Citycon's website after publication.

Citycon's investor, analyst and press conference call and live audiocast will begin one hour later at 10 am EET. The audiocast can be participated by calling in and followed live at https://citycon.videosync.fi/full-year-2021

Conference call numbers are:

Participants from Europe +44 3333 000 804

Participants from US +1 6319 131 422

PIN: 53464393#

The audiocast will be recorded and it will be available afterwards on Citycon's website.

Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of mixed-use real estate featuring modern, necessity-based retail with residential, office and municipal service spaces that enhance the communities in which they operate. Citycon is committed to sustainable property management in the Nordic region with assets that total approximately EUR 4.5 billion. Our centres are located in urban hubs in the heart of vibrant communities with direct connections to public transport and anchored by grocery, healthcare and other services that cater to the everyday needs of customers.

Citycon has investment-grade credit ratings from Moody's (Baa3), Fitch (BBB-) and Standard & Poor's (BBB-). Citycon Oyj's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

www.citycon.com

