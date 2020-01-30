Citycon's Financial Statements 2019 to be Published on Thursday, 6 February 2020 at Approximately 9 am EET

HELSINKI, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Citycon will publish its Financial Statements and Financial Statements Release for the 1 January - 31 December 2019 period as well as its Corporate Governance Statement on Thursday, 6 February 2020 at approximately 9 am EET. The report will be available on Citycon's website after publication.

Citycon's investor, analyst and press conference call and live audiocast will begin one hour later at 10 am EET. The audiocast can be participated by calling in and followed live at https://citycon.videosync.fi/2019-q4-results/register

Conference call numbers are:

Participants from Europe +44-3333-000-804

Participants from US +1-855-857-0686

PIN: 35377183#

The audiocast will be recorded and it will be available afterwards on Citycon's website.

Espoo, 30 January 2020

CITYCON OYJ

Citycon Oyj is a leading owner, manager and developer of urban, grocery-anchored shopping centres in the Nordic region, managing assets that total approximately EUR 4.4 billion. Citycon is the number one shopping centre owner in Finland and among the market leaders in Norway, Sweden and Estonia. Citycon has also established a foothold in Denmark.

Citycon Oyj has investment-grade credit ratings from Moody's (Baa3) and Standard & Poor's (BBB-). Citycon Oyj's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. stock exchange.

www.citycon.com

Further information:

Valtteri Piri

IR and Legal Specialist

Tel. +358-50-570-1022

valtteri.piri@citycon.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/citycon-oyj/r/citycon-s-financial-statements-2019-to-be-published-on-thursday--6-february-2020-at-approximately-9-,c3023274

SOURCE Citycon Oyj